Full House's Jodie Sweetin's fifth engagement ring is a $40k dream

A huge congratulations to Jodie Sweetin who announced her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski on Monday.

The Full House star and her partner, who have been dating for four years, posed for a loved-up snap on Instagram as Jodie held up her left hand to her face. It shared a peek at her unique engagement ring, which consists of a marquise diamond, rubies and a pave band.

Jodie accompanied the snap with a quote from Maya Angelou's that read: 'In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine'. She sweetly added: "I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 #soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome."

She later added: "This ring takes my breath away."

The couple announced their engagement on Monday

Mescal also shared a close-up photo of the gorgeous ring and wrote: "So that happened…"

Although the actress hasn't divulged who designed her sparkling rock, or what the exact price tag is, jewellery designer Mark Broumand estimated it is worth up to $40k.

"This beautiful marquise cut engagement ring looks to be an antique, most likely from the Edwardian period. The center diamond appears to be about 1.50ct in size and is poised in the center of a halo of round diamonds with a few round diamond prongs set down the sides in platinum.

The marquise diamond engagement ring is estimated to be worth $20-40k

"These types of engagement rings can vary in price from $20,000 to $40,000 depending on quality and period," he said.

Jodie and Mescal's friends and fans showered the couple with sweet messages of congratulations, while others couldn't take their eyes off her new jewellery. "What a gorgeous ring! Congratulations love birds," commented one, and another added: "Congratufrickinlations! It's beautiful."

Jodie was previously married to Shaun Holguin, Cody Herpin and Morty Coyle (pictured)

Meanwhile, Christine Lakin commented: "Wooot! Gorgeous ring! So happy for you both!"

This will be Jodie's fourth marriage. The star tied the knot with Shaun Holguin in 2002 but they split in 2006, and she went on to marry Cody Herpin in 2007. The former couple welcomed daughter Zoie in 2008, but they went their separate ways after three years of marriage. Finally, she was married to Morty Coyle from 2012 to 2016, and they share daughter Beatrix.

She was also engaged to Justin Hodak in 2016 when he presented her with a gorgeous emerald cut diamond ring with a pave band.

