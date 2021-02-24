The truth about Hoda Kotb's upcoming wedding to fiancé Joel Schiffman The Today with Hoda & Jenna star is a doting mum to daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine

Hoda Kotb has an idyllic family life and often shares adorable photos of her fiancé and daughters on social media.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna star was set to marry Joel Schiffman in 2020, but her wedding was postponed not once, but twice as a result of the pandemic.

Hoda has been keeping quiet about her current wedding plans, but the mother-of-two recently gave more details away about her future nuptials.

Chatting to her co-star Jenna Bush Hager during an episode of Today at the beginning of the year, Hoda revealed that while nothing has been set in stone, she was planning on getting married later in the year, with November as the month in mind.

When asked by her colleague about a new date, Hoda said: "Well we can't fly anywhere so what are we supposed to do?" But Jenna persisted and demanded a timeframe so she can mark her calendar.

Today's Hoda Kotb was forced to cancel her wedding twice in 2020

"Well, it was supposed to be last November, so maybe this November coming up. That's it," Hoda responded.

The happy couple are likely to invite Hoda's Today show co-stars to the big event, while their daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine will have big roles in the event, as flower girls or bridesmaids.

The couple wanted to get married in Mexico – where Joel proposed – but have scaled down their plans now, and instead hope to say 'I do' on a beach in New York.

Hoda and Joel are hoping to get married in November

The most recent milestone Hoda and Joel marked was on 14 February, which also happened to be Valentine's Day.

As well as celebrating their love for each other, the couple also marked the adoption anniversary of their oldest daughter, Haley.

Hoda adopted Haley as a baby and she took her home on 14 February as a newborn, a day the TV star will never forget.

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, Hoda shared a sweet selection of pictures of Haley, including one with her sister and father.

Hoda and Joel with daughters Haley and Hope

The talented author previously opened up about the fact that her children have two birthdays.

Discussing Haley's special day on the Today show, the star explained: "Haley has two birthdays: the day she was born and the day she was born to us. So the day she was born to us, is Valentine's Day."

