Janette Manrara on making relationship with Aljaz Skorjanec work ahead of 10-year anniversary

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have touched upon the upcoming ten-year anniversary marking the start of their romance. The Strictly Come Dancing couple, who met 11 years ago, tied the knot in 2017 – and have now reflected on their relationship.

Speaking on their podcast, Twist and Shout, the professional dancers confessed how they are still very much the best of friends whilst detailing all the "kind" things they do for one another.

"Kindness shows grace, it shows understanding, it shows support, it shows comfort, all those words kind of fall beneath the umbrella of the word kindness," explained 37-year-old Janette.

On how she wished she was kinder at the beginning of their relationship, the new It Takes Two presenter asked if her partner agreed – which, he didn't. "I was hoping you'd follow me on that one," she then laughed.

Janette added: "One of the biggest things I think in our marriage is, we really really try and be kind to each other. Kindness is about friendship as well and you and I as husband and wife feel like we've got a friendship."

Last month, the lovebirds celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. "Bučko! We have the BIGGEST reason to smile and celebrate today.... EACH OTHER! Happy Anniversary! 10 years in love, but today 4 years since the most epic 3 weddings! Haha!" Janette wrote in the caption.

"You make me laugh (you’re getting funnier), you give me strength, you give me friendship, and most of all... love. I could not have asked for a better soul mate! I love you so much! Cannot wait to celebrate."

The stars are fan favourites on Strictly

Aljaz, 31, added: "Happy Anniversary My @jmanrara. I can't wait for YOU to grow old and wrinkly with me… I LOVE YOU."

The couple often talk about starting a family together one day. In June, Janette made no secret of her desire to become a mother as she revealed her hopes that stepping down from her physically demanding role as a Strictly pro will allow her and husband to fulfill that dream.

"Starting a family is something we have been talking about for a while now and dancing was something I really had to think about when it came to making any kind of decision, " she told HELLO! in her first interview since she announced she's to replace Zoe Ball as presenter of Strictly: It Takes Two.

"The level of pressure that comes with being a professional on Strictly has now been lifted from my life, so I feel like I can breathe now when it comes to starting a family. We definitely want to be parents and this has given us an opportunity to really take a look at that part of our lives and see what we can do moving forward."

