Will Kirk's fellow The Repair Shop expert played sweet role in wedding

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk recently married his fiancée Polly Snowdon, announcing it to his Instagram following on Friday 6 August.

The craftsman has shared a few select pictures from their special day, but what you might not know is that one fellow star from The Repair Shop had an extra special role to play.

Master Goldsmith Richard Talman, who has appeared on many series of the show, was entrusted with the role of crafting the couple's precious wedding rings.

Back in May, Richard shared a post to his Instagram followers, revealing that Will had visited his workshop to discuss the making of his and Polly's rings.

He wrote: "Loved welcoming @therepairshop.tv @williamkirkrestoration to the workshop this week to discuss the wedding rings for him and his wife to be!"

Richard made Will and Polly's wedding rings by hand

Fans loved the pair working together, with one writing: "Made by one craftsman for another good choice," and another penned: "Well, we know he won't be disappointed."

It doesn't look as though Will and Polly's rings feature on Richard's Instagram feed, but he has shared the gorgeous wedding bands of other newlywed couples, and the designs are stunning.

The Repair Shop star is now married

Google is awash with five-star reviews for Richard's work and we're sure Will was thrilled with the final results.

Their wedding day was jaw-droppingly beautiful, and the TV star donned a blue suit while his bride was positively radiant in a beautiful white gown with lace sleeves and a V-neckline.

The photographs Will shared showed the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows, about the sign the register and then posing outside in a warm embrace.

Fans were confused that Will was pictured without his wedding ring

Last week, the star caused confusion among fans when he was spotted without his wedding ring, only sporting his usual signet ring on his little finger. The shots were taken during his incredible honeymoon in Mykonos, so perhaps the ring was removed for a dip in the ocean.

While we are yet to see Will and Polly's wedding rings, we are sure eagled-eyed fans will be on the lookout when Will next appears on TV.

