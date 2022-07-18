Jennifer Lopez's wedding band is 5,000x cheaper than engagement ring The pair announced their engagement in April

Considering that Jennifer Lopez has been given two jaw-dropping engagement rings from Ben Affleck over the course of their relationship, her fans may have assumed her wedding band would be just as impressive.

However, the 52-year-old took to Instagram to share an intimate bedroom photo of herself the morning after she married actor Ben, showing off a surprisingly modest ring on her left hand. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets. #linkinbio," JLo captioned the photo, which saw the fresh-faced star wearing no makeup as she smiled at the camera.

The plain platinum band on her finger was reportedly worth $1k, which is just a fraction of the eye-watering $5 million her engagement ring is worth.

Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, said: "Jennifer's wedding ring is a classic and timeless style! It looks like a wide, domed platinum band. Jennifer's ring is a beautiful symbol of her love and commitment to Ben because platinum is precious, rare and lasts a lifetime. I would estimate this ring costs around $1,000."

The actress showed off her platinum wedding band

Jennifer and Ben, who first began dating in 2002, got married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, which has also acted as a wedding venue for celebrities such as Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. The bride looked stunning in two gowns – one sleeveless lacy gown from an old movie, and another off-the-shoulder gown with sheer lacy sleeves.

This comes just three months after the couple announced their engagement on 8 April by sharing an emotional video in her On the JLo newsletter that showed Jennifer sporting a green rock flanked by white trapezoid diamonds on either side.

JLo's rare green engagement ring from Ben

Diamantaire Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds explained it featured a very rare 8.5-carat natural green cushion modified brilliant cut diamond.

While Us Weekly reported it could be worth up to $10 million, Platinum Guild International's Jenny said the estimated price is supposedly somewhere over $5 million (around £3.8 million). "Since natural green diamonds are very rare, I would estimate this ring costs at least $5 million," Jenny explained.

