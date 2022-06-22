Why Chloe Sevigny almost replaced £5k diamond wedding ring following second wedding The couple have been officially married since 2020

Chloe Sevigny added a very special Tiffany band to her left hand for her second wedding celebration with her husband Siniša Mačković in May, but it may not stay in the actress' possession for very long.

MORE: 10 controversial celebrity weddings: Victoria Beckham, Pippa Middleton & more divided the nation

The American Psycho star, 47, shared a close-up photo of herself holding her husband's hand with both of their wedding rings on display. While Siniša wore a simple gold band, Chloe rocked a diamond-studded ring which looked like the brand's platinum design with round brilliant-cut diamonds, which retails for £5,075.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

With the eye-watering price tag and the sentimental value, Chloe would want to make sure she never misplaces the ring – which actually happened one month after her wedding with the help of her two-year-old son Vanja.

She told her followers: "'Thank you @tiffanyandco for our classic wedding bands. I took mine off the other day to apply sunscreen to my son. I stuck it in my pocket and forgot it was there.

SHOP: 27 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

READ: Why Kate Middleton's iconic engagement ring was not given to Meghan Markle

The actress shared a close-up of their wedding rings

"A month into marriage and I almost lost it. I hope replacements will be available in perpetuity," she joked.

Her followers praised her relatable story and many shared their own experiences with their wedding rings.

"Relatable on so many levels," wrote one, while a second added: "This is exactly how I lost my wedding ring! Put it in my pocket to put sunscreen on then got in a cab to go to the airport... By the time I got through security I realised it was gone.

Shop the look:

Diamond wedding ring, £5,075, Tiffany

A third commented: "I’m a jeweller. More people lose their wedding bands on honeymoon than you can imagine."

Chloe and Siniša had their official wedding ceremony at New York city hall on 9 March 2020. The bride, who was pregnant with Vanya at the time, rocked a bump-skimming midi dress in an unconventional black colour, which she paired with tights, black heels and a contrasting white veil that matched her small bouquet of flowers.

Chloe and Siniša at their second wedding in May 2022

The couple enjoyed another wedding celebration in Connecticut in May 2022, which saw the star wear very different outfits.

Chloe chose three bridal white looks for her latest ceremony, all put together with the help of her stylist Haley Wollens. She stepped out in a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown by Glenn Martens to walk down the aisle, complete with ruffle sleeves and trailing material coming from her skirt.

Photos show Chloe later had another two outfit changes at her reception, including a square-neck mini dress with long floaty sleeves and a sheer lace skirt, followed by a corset lace jumpsuit.

RELATED: How to buy the perfect engagement ring – 7 expert tips

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.