Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's $30k matching wedding rings will surprise you

Kourtney Kardashian was given a very pricey ring when Travis Barker proposed back in October 2021, so fans would assume that their wedding rings would be equally as lavish.

Following their third wedding in Italy, the couple have been spotted wearing matching diamond bands that People reported are custom Lorraine Schwartz pieces – but they're surprisingly modest. Neil Dutta, Managing Director of Angelic Diamonds, has estimated they are worth around £10,000 ($12,500) and £14,000 ($17,500), which is a fraction of the cost of her £800,000 or $1million engagement ring.

"Kourtney now wears two rings; her original engagement ring which is a 12-carat elongated oval diamond set on a platinum band worth £800,000, and a new wedding ring which is a 3mm claw set platinum eternity band worth 1.40 carats, valued at £10,000," Neil said.

On Travis Barker’s new wedding ring, he added: "Travis' wedding band matches his new wife Kourtney’s, however his is slightly bigger with 2 carats set in a 4mm platinum eternity band, worth £14,000."

The reality TV star's wedding and engagement rings

Neil continued: "Fans may have expected a bigger price tag for the couple’s wedding bands, especially after seeing how much Kourtney’s custom-designed engagement ring is worth, however keeping the wedding bands simple allows the beautiful engagement ring to remain the centre of attention."

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot at Villa Olivetta in Portofino in front of their friends and family, seven months after announcing their engagement. During this time, they have also had a "practice wedding" in Vegas following the Grammy Awards and an intimate ceremony in Santa Barabara where they were legally wed.

Kourtney was pictured in her corset wedding mini dress in Italy

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to The Kardashians star at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California, surrounded by an elaborate floral setting consisting of red roses and candles. The father-of-three presented Kourtney with a sparkling oval cut diamond ring worth an estimated $1 million, which was also designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

The jewellery designer previously told People: "It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone." She added Travis "was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

The couple got engaged in October 2021

However, Kourtney admitted she accidentally broke it, describing the incident as "probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my whole life."

"I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like, thinking it would be safe right next to me," she told her mother Kris Jenner. "I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring."

Luckily, photos of the newlyweds on a yacht off the coast of Italy show that it was repaired in time for their wedding.

