Duchess of Cornwall's wedding to Prince Charles had special connection with daughter Laura The mother-daughter pair got married one year apart

Duchess Camilla and her daughter Laura Lopes' wedding days may have had more in common than we first realised.

READ: Duchess of Cornwall pictured on daughter Laura Lopes' wedding day in never-before-seen photo

When the Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles on 9 April 2005, the royal couple had a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall followed by a marriage blessing at St George's Chapel – and she wore two outfits for the occasion.

Instead of the traditional white dress and diamond tiara, Camilla opted for a beautiful cream silk chiffon dress with a matching coat and a wide-brimmed straw hat by Philip Treacy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

She later changed into a pale blue chiffon gown with a long-sleeved, gold-embroidered coat over the top that matched her gold feathered hat by the same milliner. Both outfits were designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson.

Just one year later on 6 May 2006, Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes tied the knot with chartered accountant, Harry Lopes, at St Cyriac's Church in Wiltshire wearing a dress from the very same designer.

RELATED: 6 Kate Middleton inspired jewellery pieces from the Duchess' favourite jewellers

PHOTOS: 11 stunning royal wedding hair and makeup looks that will inspire future brides

Duchess Camilla wore two beautiful wedding dresses designed by Anna Valentine

The beautiful Anna Valentine creation featured a v-neck and fluted sleeves with delicate embroidery. She finished off her outfit with a diamond-encrusted tiara that is believed to be a family heirloom from the Duchess' maternal grandmother Sonia Rosemary Cubitt, Baroness Ashcombe.

Camilla wore it for her first wedding to ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles in July 1973. The former couple welcomed son Tom in 1974 and daughter Laura in 1978 before splitting in 1995.

Since marrying the Princes of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall has turned to her wedding dress designer for numerous outfits.

Harry and Laura Lopes on their wedding day in 2006

One notable occasion was to mark her 73rd birthday when she was pictured wearing an electric blue dress with a zip down the front in a new portrait.

While Anna has remained private about her relationship with Camilla, she did tell The Telegraph back in 2007 that she had one aim when it came to making the royal wedding gown – that the fabric would be light and fluid.

She revealed that she knew she had got it right when the couple emerged from Windsor Guildhall, and the dress briefly caught in the breeze. "I went, 'Yesss! It moved!'," she told the publication.

MORE: 9 unseen royal wedding photos: From Princess Diana to Princess Eugenie

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.