Piers Morgan's son Spencer forced to defend family's holiday to Antigua The father and sons arrived at the Jumby Bay Island Resort last week

Piers Morgan and his three sons, Spencer, 28, Stanley, 24, and Albert, 20, are currently enjoying an incredible holiday in Antigua.

The group arrived at the Jumby Bay Island Resort last week and have been delighting fans with pictures of their incredible villas, white sand beaches and delicious lunches.

Whilst the former GMB presenter's followers have been positive about the family's trip, it seems his eldest son Spencer has been at the receiving end of some criticism and on Monday night took to Twitter to address the situation.

"If there was ever proof that Twitter is full of sad lowlifes it's the fact so many think it's weird for three brothers to go on holiday with their dad once a year. I pity them," he tweeted.

Piers with his three sons in Antigua

His comment was met with a positive response, with one fan replying: "Jolly boys outing, nothing wrong with that. Enjoy yourselves."

A second added: "Enjoy every minute with your dad, no matter what age you are."

On Sunday night the father and sons enjoyed a white party on the island, which saw them all dressing up in coordinating clothes.

Piers shared the rare family snapshot to his 1.7 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Bee Gee Morgans... and yes, it's a (fashion) tragedy. #WhiteNight #JumbyBay."

Piers' son Spencer shared a picture from his villa pool

The father-of-four's friends were quick to comment on the snap, with Richard Arnold writing: "I'll say it again: Succession."

A second joked: "Yeah you just need The Bee Gees song 'Tragedy' and you've cracked it!"

Whilst Piers and his children have been in Antigua, they've run into another superstar - singer Ronan Keating.

Last week, Piers shared a hilarious video clip on his Instagram Stories detailing the encounter.

"When a pop superstar sends you over a round of drinks... and then you remember it's an all-inclusive resort. Cheers @rokeating!" He added: "Sent us over some free rosé, Gent @rokeating."

In the clip, Piers is having a drink with his son then pans his camera over to Ronan in the background, who is smiling and holding his arms up as if to say 'my pleasure!'