Emma Willis admits how she almost ruined Matt's romantic proposal

We have been loving Cooking with the Stars, particularly thanks to the show's delightful host, Emma Willis. However, the presenter has admitted she wasn't all smiles when Busted's Matt Willis popped the question in Venice – in fact, she almost ruined it by stopping him mid proposal.

The Voice star Emma was whisked away to Venice by Matt for her birthday, and despite the city being well-known for its romance, the presenter had no idea that he was going to ask for her hand in marriage. Speaking to Keith Lemon on Shopping With Keith Lemon back in March, Emma opened up to confess that during the holiday he "went all weird" and stopped talking to her. While the star thought a break-up could be on the cards, we now know that Matt had other plans.

While they were visiting the iconic Rialto Bridge, Matt seized the opportunity, but Emma wasn't best pleased. She relived the moment: "He pulled this box out of his pocket and he went to go down and I just looked at him in the eye and said, 'Don’t you [expletive] dare'."

The couple married in 2008

The reason why Emma was so reluctant for that to be the location for their special moment was because "it's full of tourists". She went on to explain to Keith on the show that she "just felt a bit silly", but despite the initial hiccup, the couple went on to tie the knot in 2008 and they now share three beautiful children together.

Emma and Matt's vow renewal was conducted by Stephen Mulhern

The pair returned to their wedding venue, Rushton Hall, exactly ten years after to renew their vows, surrounded by friends and family, including celebrity pals like Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Tom and Giovanna Fletcher. And it was fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern who conducted their ceremony – magical!

