Kaley Cuoco is wasting no time dwelling on her split from husband Karl Cook – and her fans will be delighted with her latest news.

The 35-year-old has thrown herself back into work as she revealed on Tuesday that she is on location to film the second series of her hit show, The Flight Attendant.

Kaley took to her Instagram Stories to announce she was heading to the set for day one of filming while sharing a photo of herself enjoying a cup of coffee in her hotel room in Berlin, Germany.

WATCH: The exciting trailer for season one of The Flight Attendant

"Here we go day 1 TFA season 2!" she captioned the snap.

Kaley's big news comes after she shocked fans last week by announcing her split from Karl after three years of marriage.

The pair shared the sad news in a statement, in which they revealed that their "paths have taken us in opposite directions".

Kaley is back at work filming season two of The Flight Attendant

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Kaley and Karl wed in 2018

News of their split came just a few months after the couple declared their love for each other while marking their anniversary on social media.

"NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met," Kaley captioned a throwback photo of the couple, adding: "2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?!

"I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!" While Karl added he "can't wait for a million more years" together.

