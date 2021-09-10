Flora Ogilvy's dreamy wedding dress gave stylish nod to Kate Middleton

The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra was joined by a whole host of royals for the marriage blessing of her granddaughter Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Flora's husband Timothy Vesterberg.

PHOTO: Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy looks gorgeous at private wedding blessing

The bride looked ethereal in a Phillipa Lepley bridal gown featuring delicate embroidered flowers, sheer long sleeves and a romantic sweetheart neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most expensive royal weddings EVER

You could say Flora took inspiration from Kate Middleton who memorably donned a long-sleeve lace gown when she married Prince William in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Flora Ogilvy looked gorgeous for her wedding blessing

The Duchess of Cambridge exuded elegance with a V-neckline and Flora's gown cut a similar silhouette on Friday.

LOOK: 9 unseen royal wedding photos: From Princess Diana to Princess Eugenie

RELATED: Princess Anne is a beautiful bridesmaid in unearthed royal wedding photos

Flora complemented her wedding dress with a matching embroidered veil which was secured into her beautifully curled hair by the Ogilvy Tiara, made up of pearls and diamonds.

Kate Middleton has inspired many brides since 2011

Her pristine white bouquet by Izabela Davi and simple pointed wedding shoes completed her bridal ensemble, and her flower girls dressed in all-white looked stunning too.

The bridesmaids wore matching dresses

Meanwhile, financier Timothy looked the part in his dapper morning suit, which included striped trousers, a cream waistcoat and a pale blue tie.

Flora and her husband Timothy tied the knot officially in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, but they chose to celebrate once again with a much larger guestlist now coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The couple celebrated in London surrounded by family and friends

The special event held at St James's Church was attended by many key royals including Princess Alexandra, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor.

The Wessexes were in attendance / Photo: Goff Photos

For the couple's original wedding on 26 September 2020 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, the groom wore a striking blue suit while Flora opted for a modern square neck dress.

One noticeable feature which remained the same, though, was Flora's delicate drop earrings which she wore for both big days – again, a very similar design to the ones sported by Kate Middleton on her wedding day. So stunning!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.