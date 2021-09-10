Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy looks gorgeous at private wedding blessing – photos The couple got married in 2020

Friday was an exciting day for the Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra, whose granddaughter Flora Alexandra Ogilvy had a marriage blessing with her husband Timothy Vesterberg.

MORE: Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy marries at private London wedding

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, travelled to St James's Church on 10 September for the special event, which was attended by royals including Princess Alexandra, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Amelia Windsor.

Looking stunning as usual, Flora donned an embroidered wedding dress by British couture bridal designer Phillipa Lepley, featuring delicate sheer long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. She added a matching embroidered veil which was secured into her curled hair by the Ogilvy Tiara, made up of pearls and diamond floral ornaments, and carried an elegant white bouquet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

Meanwhile, financier Timothy looked dapper in his morning suit, which included striped trousers, a cream waistcoat and a pale blue tie.

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter was pictured arriving at St James's Church

The couple's outfits were a marked change from the ones they wore for their wedding day on 26 September 2020 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace – the venue where Princess Beatrice was originally due to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Countess Sophie and Prince Edward were among the guests. Credit: Goff Photos

After the 26-year-old tied the knot, she shared a stunning snap on her Instagram account, revealing: "We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year."

RELATED: Princess Anne is a beautiful bridesmaid in unearthed royal wedding photos

READ: The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's mammoth home where she was robbed – inside

Flora and Timothy had a marriage blessing on 10 September

Flora, who is the founder of digital arts platform, Arteviste, stunned in a white Emilia Wickstead dress with a square cut detailing at the neckline.

Her hair was styled into a pretty half-up, half-down look and accessorised with a pair of circular earrings.

The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra attended the blessing

Her husband Timothy looked smart in a blue suit with a pale blue tie for his wedding day.

Flora and Timothy announced their engagement in November 2019, sharing a photo to social media captioned: "We’re engaged! My beloved Timothy asked me to marry him and we’re blissfully happy."

The couple pictured at their wedding in 2020

The snap, taken by her photographer father, James Ogilvy, showed Flora looked stunning in a white and lavender printed dress teamed with her sparkling engagement ring.

Flora's grandmother, Princess Alexandra, is the only daughter of Prince George, Duke of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. She married the Hon. Angus James Ogilvy at Westminster Abbey in 1963, and the couple went on to have two children, James and Marina.

PHOTOS: Most expensive royal engagement rings: Meghan Markle, Duchess Camilla and more

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.