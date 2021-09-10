Lily Collins sports wedding dress in sweet throwback photo - fans react The Emily in Paris star got married on 4 September

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins delighted fans earlier this week when she shared photos from her wedding to her long-term boyfriend Charlie McDowell, but her choice of dress was very different to the one she wore as a child.

The actress posted an adorable throwback snap of herself sporting a white ruffled frock with lace sleeves. She finished off her look with a headband securing a wayward veil and clutched a white bouquet of flowers – how cute!

"This one’s not @ralphlauren but a girl can dream. #TBT…," Lily wrote in the caption, and her followers wasted no time commenting on the picture.

"You were already the cutest bride ever!" remarked one, and another wrote: "Ok but that headpiece tho." A third added: "Oh my gosh the CUTEST."

For her big day many years later, Lily wore a traditional white lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren, with full-length sleeves and a matching lace cape with a hood.

The actress shared a throwback snap of herself sporting a wedding dress

The daughter of singer Phil Collins showed off the stunning gown in full when she shared the exciting news that she had tied the knot with her Instagram followers.

Lily and Charlie said 'I do' at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th-century ghost town that has been turned into a luxury resort outside of Telluride, Colorado – and the photos prove just how picturesque their location was.

Lily wore a gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress

"I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell," Lily wrote alongside one of the pictures taken by husband and wife team Cedar and Pine.

It showed the couple sharing a kiss underneath a wooden structure with a black and cream boho rug under foot, while another photo was taken against the backdrop of a waterfall.

The couple got engaged in 2020

The pair became engaged a year ago, with Lily showing off her jaw-dropping pink diamond ring shortly after Charlie popped the question during a trip to the mountains.

"I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together..." she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Charlie sharing a kiss.

