Happy news for British royals following surprise engagement announcement Prince Charles has a close connection to the bride

Celebrations are in store for Prince Charles and the British royal family following his goddaughter's surprise engagement announcement. India Hicks took to Instagram on Sunday to share the happy news that she is set to wed her longterm partner, David Wood, after 25 years together.

India, 53, and David share four children together: sons Felix, 23, Amory, 21, Conrad, 17, and 12-year-old daughter Domino. The couple are also parents to their fostered Bahamian son, Wesley, who they took in after his mother died of breast cancer.

Announcing her happy news, India shared a black-and-white photo showing her walking hand-in-hand with David in the garden. "David and I are getting married. Five children and twenty five years later!" she wrote.

"We quietly decided a few months ago. A celebration of unflinching love. Until death do us part."

India Hicks has announced her engagement to David Woods

The couple were quickly inundated with messages of congratulations from fans and their famous friends. "Omg I just cried. Romance wins. And… some good news at last!" actress Naomi Watts, wrote, with Elle Macpherson sweetly adding: "Forever."

India is the daughter of renowned interior designer David Hicks and his wife, Pamela Hicks. Her maternal grandparents were the Earl and Countess Mountbatten of Burma. The Earl was a mentor to Prince Charles, and it's even been said that the Prince of Wales thought of "Uncle Dickie" like a grandfather.

The couple are the proud parents to five children

India famously served as a bridesmaid at Prince Charles's wedding to Princess Diana in 1981 – her mother – a bridesmaid and later lady-in-waiting to the Queen.

In celebration of Charles's 70th birthday in 2018, India shared a touching post in honour of her godfather.

India (left) was a bridesmaid at Prince Charles's wedding to Diana

"Every birthday, every Christmas, a card and present would arrive from my Godfather. To begin with, they were signed: from 'your loving Godfather Charles', then they became 'your old Godfather Charles' and then 'your ancient Godfather Charles'," she wrote in the caption of a photo of Prince Charles with her grandfather, Earl Mountbatten.

"His Royal Highness might be celebrating a 70th birthday this year but, goodness, he is far from ancient... I am lucky to have such a Godfather, but we are all lucky to have such a Prince among us."

