Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's ex models sparkling crop top ahead of wedding Dara Huang is the most glamorous wedding guest!

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-partner Dara Huang looked unreal as she modelled her wedding guest outfits inside what appears to be the bedroom of her Kensington home, where she lives with their son Wolfie.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's minimalist kitchen design is a work of art

Modelling a jewel-encrusted crop top with off-the-shoulder sleeves, the 38-year-old finished off her statement outfit with a high-waisted gold A-line skirt, complete with an embellished hem. She wore her long brunette hair in a sleek straight style and opted for natural makeup.

Dara's outfit perfectly showcased her toned figure in the mirror selfie, which she captioned: "I'm so excited about my friend @arunasethpriv wedding end of this week on Lake Como! Love Indian weddings!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits

For anyone who is as obsessed with her outfit as we are, she tagged Ami Bridal Couture. According to the website, couture bridalwear costs £1550 and above, while occasion wear prices start at £700.

READ: Sarah Ferguson and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi react to James Middleton's wedding joy

SEE: 5 royals spotted without their engagement rings – and the real reasons why

The architect showed off her two wedding guest outfits

And it's not the only outfit Dara plans to sport over the weekend! She also tried on a green and black ensemble that included a one-sleeved crop top and a matching skirt. Dara wrote: "Thank you @jinashili another young female designer! Cultural weddings are the best!"

Both snaps were taken in her bedroom, which is decorated with white walls, cream carpets and a giant mirror where Dara took her selfies. A bed topped with white sheets and a blue blanket can be seen in the background, next to a dressing table positioned in front of the large windows.

Dara looked stunning as she prepared for her friend's wedding

Dara is clearly on her way to her friend's big event, as she posted a snap from the airport on Tuesday. This comes just days after she appeared to miss the bride-to-be's hen party which took place at Annabel's in London, while she was sharing snaps from Greece.

The celebrations were held in a lavish room with a giant crystal chandelier, an ornate mirror and tables positioned in a semi-circle and topped with white linen, bespoke candles and bags filled with goodies for the guests.

Architect Dara took to her Instagram Stories to mark the occasion, sharing a snap of her friend dressed in a gold sparkly midi dress and white satin heels, alongside the caption: "My best friend is getting married!!! Congratulations @arunasethpriv."

MORE: Princess Beatrice's stepson's Kensington home could rival a royal residence

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.