7 stylish short bridesmaid dresses for all the petite girls out there

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Planning a relaxed, bohemian wedding? You might want to consider short bridesmaid dresses. Catering for different shapes and sizes can be tough, but short styles actually suit the vast majority of people, especially the more petite ladies in your bridal party!

DISCOVER: 19 pretty high-street bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with

The norm in countries like France, a knee-length style is highly versatile and flattering – and there are so many beautiful, affordable mini bridesmaid dress options on the high street.

From trusted favourites like Ted Baker to chic labels like Needle & Thread, not to mention petite-friendly online mecca ASOS, read on to discover our round-up of the prettiest short bridesmaid dresses for 2021…

The short bridesmaid dresses we love:

Ditsy Ribbon Midi Dress, was £370, now £185, Needle & Thread

How stunning is this bridesmaid knee-length tulle dress from Needle & Thread? The perfect choice for a romantic wedding, this baby blue style is adorned with shimmering sequins, floral motifs and ribbon bows – plus it's half price in the sale.

Maya bridesmaid tulle dress, £75, ASOS

ASOS is your go-to for petite styles, and their short bridesmaid dress selection doesn't disappoint. The 'Maya' bridesmaid knee-length tulle dress boasts a pretty skirt with a sequin halterneck top. Perfect for petite gals, the versatile style will look beautiful in photos from your special day.

Emiki Lace Ruffle Bridesmaid dress, was £195, now £99, French Connection

Snap up this French Connection 'Emiki Lace Ruffle' knee-length bridesmaid dress before it goes. Available in both a mint green or a dusty pink, the plunging lace dress features ruffle detailing on the neckline and sheer detailing on the hem, giving the illusion of extra height.

Fluted Hem Skater Mini Dress, £150, Ted Baker

Looking for a short bridesmaid dress with sleeves? This flirty knee-length dress from Ted Baker has got you covered. Boasting a tie belt for added definition at the waist and a ruffled hemline, this is the perfect option for a laid-back ceremony.

Azalea Mini Dress, £270, Self-Portrait at Flannels

Self-Portrait does great wedding-friendly styles for a higher budget. We love the Azalea Mini Dress, which comes in every shade from candy pink to baby blue.

Embroidered Mesh Mini Dress, £120, ASOS

This cute little ASOS style is ideal for a boho bridal party. Boasting a pretty flared skirt, long sleeves and a tie-keyhole back, it'll suit 5ft5 and under ladies to perfection.

Adley Shirred Crepe Mini Dress, £90, Ghost at The Outnet

Ghost's hot pink shirred number would be perfect for a relaxed wedding abroad. The bold colour and statement sleeves do all the talking!

RELATED: 12 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.