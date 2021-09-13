Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's minimalist kitchen design is a work of art

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there's one thing we're sure of, it's that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi must have beautiful homes – just look at Edoardo's interior design skills for proof!

The property specialist, who is CEO & Creative Director of Banda Property, shared a look inside a stunning kitchen inside a Notting Hill penthouse, put together by the real estate development company.

"Kitchen by Banda Design Studio @ 13-19 Leinster Sq Penthouse. @banda.property," Edoardo wrote next to a series of photos. They showed a white, grey and wooden colour scheme, with a sleek marble-effect island unit and silver appliances in the kitchen, finished off with shelves displaying ceramics.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares a peek inside home as she announces book prize winner

The open-plan space also boasts a cream dining table with antique chairs that match the Joaquim Tenreiro armchairs in the living room. There is also a white sofa, neutral rug and modern lampshade.

He previously shared another angle of the living room, revealing it features a Black Marquina marble fireplace from Banda Design Studio and a coffee table from Tuomas Markunpoika.

Edoardo showed off his company's latest design in a Notting Hill penthouse

Many of his followers shared their thoughts in the comments section. "Somehow reminds me of a Vermeer painting," wrote one, and another added: "Love this, your look is so unique." A third remarked: "Love the simplicity of the space. Truly elegant," and a fourth commented: "Might be my favourite one yet!"

Edoardo regularly shows off gorgeous interiors which display his company's work and not, as many fans' assume, his personal home with Princess Beatrice.

The royals are believed to be living in St James's Palace

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, reportedly live inside St James's Palace but have been spotted house-hunting in the Cotswolds – perhaps to offer the growing family more space.

Princess Beatrice previously lived in St James's Palace with her sister Princess Eugenie before the royal moved in with her husband Jack Brooksbank. Now, the family of three is staying at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK base, Frogmore Cottage.

