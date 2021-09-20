Jess Wright looks so glamorous in second wedding dress – photos The TV star wore a total of three dresses

Jessica Wright looked simply stunning in not one, or even two, but three wedding dresses as she married William Lee-Kemp in Majorca on 9 September.

After tying the knot at Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma, wearing a Milla Nova gown featuring long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt, Jess changed into an equally beautiful evening gown from Vivienne Westwood.

Wedding photographs shared exclusively with HELLO! Magazine revealed the bride's second dress had a strapless neckline with a large bow at the back and a tiered skirt.

She posed next to her new husband William, who looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie, as well as her brother Mark Wright and sister-in-law Michelle Keegan outside the wedding reception, which was held at a Spanish castle.

Both Mark and Michelle had important roles in her big day – her brother was master of ceremonies while his wife was one of 12 bridesmaids.

Jessica's second wedding dress from Vivienne Westwood

Jess opted for a slightly different beauty look in the evening, taking her hair out of its intricate updo and styling it into glamorous waves that fell to one side.

"I had a vision for this whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamour combined with this amazing regal place, with a theme of black, white and gold," she told HELLO!. She later did another outfit change, slipping on her third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

The couple got married at Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma

All three of her outfits clearly made a lasting impression, but the first one may have been particularly memorable for Will. Recalling the first time he saw his bride, he told the magazine: "She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable; even more spectacular than I thought it would be. The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments."

Following their big day, Jess and Will enjoyed a romantic honeymoon and have shared several photos of their first weeks of married life, which included Jess celebrating her 36th birthday.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.