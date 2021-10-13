Why Princess Anne received two almost identical engagement rings The Queen's daughter married in 1992

Princess Anne married Sir Timothy Laurence on 12 December 1992 after he presented his bride-to-be with the most mesmerising sapphire ring. But it was not the first time that the Queen's daughter was given a sparkling blue gem as her engagement ring from her first husband Captain Mark Phillips was remarkably similar.

Her first gorgeous engagement ring featured an eye-catching blue centre stone which was complemented by a clear diamond on either side. While, her engagement ring from Timothy is notably similar to her first, with a large oval sapphire jewel in a cabochon setting in the centre and it is also flanked by diamonds, but this time a trio of sparkling gems.

Princess Anne's current engagement ring is believed to be worth £25,000

Leading engagement ring specialist, Max Stone at Seven Stone puts the value at around £10,000 for Anne's first ring and £25,000 for her current jewel.

"It's interesting that Princess Anne received sapphire engagement rings rather than traditional diamond rings," he said. "Blue sapphires are often linked to people who are respectful, loyal, hardworking, and honest, which only makes these rings even more special, and this perhaps could have meant something to Princess Anne."

The Princess Royal had a low-key bridal look for her second wedding

Anne isn't the only royal with a love for coloured gemstones as Max points out: "Princess Diana also famously had a blue sapphire ring, which is now in the hands of Kate Middleton.

"It's clear royal family are huge fans of sapphires, a stone which is traditionally believed to attract abundance and blessings. Historically it has been used to protect against negative energies, as well as calm the mind, strengthen intuition, and invite spiritual clarity, so it's no wonder the royal ladies love them."

Princess Anne was also married to Mark Phillips

Anne and Mark tied the knot in November 1973 at Westminster Abbey with the world watching.

The couple sadly announced their separation in August 1989, before divorcing in 1992. The Princess Royal then went on to marry naval officer Commander Timothy Laurence in December 1992.

Anne and Timothy were not permitted to marry in England as the Queen's daughter had been married before. The only way to proceed with their marriage was to elope to Scotland, which is what they did.

