Princess Anne reunites with ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips at special family wedding

It's not often that members of the royal family are pictured at the same event as their exes, but Princess Anne's first husband Captain Mark Phillips' daughter Stephanie's wedding with her beau William Hosier brought the former partners together.

RELATED: Zara Tindall's half-sister Stephanie's wedding dress was worlds apart from royal's – photos

The Princess Royal, 71, watched her former husband, 73, walk his 24-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his second wife Sandy Pflueger, down the aisle at St Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

The royal looked chic in an orange and cream tartan suit dress for the occasion, complete with brown leather heels, a coordinating brown handbag and a stunning cream hat adorned with feathers. Meanwhile, Mark looked like a proud father dressed in a smart morning suit as he grinned while walking arm-in-arm with Stephanie, who wore an elegant white long-sleeved bridal gown.

MORE: Zara Tindall rocks the ultimate wedding guest outfit in lace mini dress at family wedding

SEE: 18 wild royal wedding hats: Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and more

Anne and Mark were joined by their two children and Stephanie's half-siblings, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, as well as their grandchildren Savannah, 11, and Isla, ten, Mia, eight, and Lena, four, who acted as Stephanie's bridesmaids.

Princess Anne attended her ex-husband Mark's daughter Stephanie's wedding. Credit: Mark Stewart

The young bridal party tied in perfectly with the bride's colour scheme, with Savannah looking smart in a pale blue capped sleeve gown with her hair styled in an updo, while the younger family members donned white lace dresses with blue sashes and flowers in their curled hair.

Stephanie and William's wedding also brought together Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn, who split in 2019 after 11 years of marriage. He attended the nuptials alongside his new girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, who wore a pink pleated dress, while Autumn – dressed in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana gown – was joined by her new boyfriend Donal Mulryan.

Captain Mark Phillips shares Stephanie with his second wife Sandy. Credit: Mark Stewart

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips got married in November 1973, with the royal selecting a gorgeous long sleeve wedding dress with a high neck and flared cuffs.

She paired her iconic look with her grandmother's diamond tiara and a veil, while Mark wore the full scarlet and blue uniform of his regiment at the time.

Anne and Mark on their wedding day in 1973

They went on to welcome son Peter in 1977 and daughter Zara in 1981 before they sadly announced their separation in August 1989. They divorced in 1992 and Anne went on to marry naval officer Commander Timothy Laurence, eloping to Scotland for the ceremony.

The couple are still together today and reside at Gatcombe Park, which was a wedding present from the Queen.

LOOK: 11 heart-melting wedding photos of royal father of the brides

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.