Princess Eugenie's mesmerising engagement stone is rarer than a diamond - see photos

The engagement rings of royalty are another level, and Princess Eugenie's sparkler is no different. Instead of a traditional diamond, the Queen's granddaughter received a rare sapphire stone when her partner Jack Brooksbank popped the question in 2018.

On 22 January, Buckingham Palace broke the happy news of the royal couple's engagement and a series of romantic photographs were shared afterwards, showing off the jaw-dropping ring up close! The striking design, chosen by Jack, contains a padparadscha sapphire, a very rare jewel which gives a beautiful pinkish orange glow. The main stone is surrounded by diamonds in a flower shape, which is more formally known as a cluster shaped ring.

Speaking about Eugenie's precious piece of jewellery, which contains the rarest of all sapphires which usually come from Sri Lanka, the Natural Sapphire Company said: "Nothing brings to mind blooming flowers like padparadscha sapphires. Named after the colour of a lotus blossom, the pinkish orange glow of these stones are hypnotising."

Princess Eugenie has a unique engagement ring

There is another royal though, who had a very similar engagement ring, and that is Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson. Her ring included a Burmese ruby stone surrounded by diamonds, and it is uncannily similar to her daughter's in style and colour.

Cluster rings are so eye-catching

At the time, Buckingham Palace confirmed: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month."

The royal described her proposal during a television interview, revealing: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said: 'This is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

Princess Eugenie mother Sarah Ferguson was presented a similar ring when she got engaged

The couple went on to marry at St George's Chapel on 12 October 2018 and the celebration included many senior royals and plenty of A-listers.

