Princess Eugenie shares very rare photo with husband Jack for Valentine's Day – see the cutest detail

Princess Eugenie may have an Instagram account but she tends to keep her personal life to herself, unless it's a special occasion.

On Wednesday, she clearly couldn't resist celebrating her love for her husband, as the pair marked Valentine's Day together. In a sweet photo the Princess shared to her Stories, the duo could be seen on what appeared to be an outdoor sofa, looking relaxed as they beamed for the camera.

Eugenie added a gif of bouncing red hearts and the words "Happy Valentines".

Her next photo may have been even cuter, though, as a grinning Princess wore heart-shaped glasses and a top covered in overlapping images of her husband's face.

© Instagram Eugenie paid a sweet tribute to Jack

No doubt the celebration will be a welcome respite from what has already proven to be quite a stressful year for the royal family, including Eugenie's mum Sarah revealing she had been diagnosed with skin cancer and the King also revealing a cancer diagnosis and taking time away from official duties to start his treatment.

© Instagram The Princess wore her heart on her sleeve

Jack is clearly a support for the Princess, and the pair dote on their two sons, August, who recently turned three, and Ernest, who they welcomed in May 2023.

© Getty The couple married in Windsor Castle

Eugenie took the occasion of August's birthday on Friday to share some adorable family photos on her Instagram account, one of which saw August cuddling his baby brother Ernest while both were in their mother's arms.

Captioning the heartwarming snaps, Eugenie lovingly wrote: "Happy 3rd Birthday to our dearest Augie. Forever a force of nature and forever giggling with you." The featured image showed August giggling away with his mother whilst donning a vibrant pair of yellow Wellington boots.

© Instagram The Princess is such a doting mum

The mother-son pair sat on the floor wrapped up in cosy coats and woolly hats. The second photo showed Eugenie giving her eldest a kiss whilst holding a hot dog during a family day out. "Proud gran" Sarah, Duchess of York, was quick to weigh in on her grandson's big day.

© Instagram The couple shared this photo to announce the arrival of August

She reshared the sweet post from her daughter to her own Instagram Stories and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful Auggie. I love you so much #proudgran." August was born on 9 February 2021 at the Portland Hospital in London, the same birthplace as his mother and many other royal children.

Eugenie and Jack took to social media shortly after his birth with an adorable family photo. The proud parents couldn't have looked happier in the photo, which saw them beaming from ear to ear.

© Max Cisotti Sarah is being supported through her cancer by her daughters

Alongside the image was the caption: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

The couple welcomed their second child, Ernest on 30 May 2023. August and Ernest have the sweetest sibling bond. Marking her little one's arrival, Eugenie posted an adorable photo of her newborn whilst big brother August cooed over him and stroked his head - so sweet!