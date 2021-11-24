We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're a bride on a budget, look no further! The early Black Friday deals are here, and you can shop the most stunning and luxurious wedding dresses for less. High Street favourites Coast, Monsoon, Debenhams and more are offering incredible discounts on bridal gowns right now, and they're too good to miss. Celebrate Cyber Week and bag the wedding dress of your dreams – at a reduced price of course.

Long Sleeve Bridal Lace Dress, was £199 NOW £159.20, Coast

Coast is offering up to 70% off absolutely everything, including the brand's showstopping wedding collection. Reduced from £199 to £159.20, this long-sleeved dress is beautifully fitted at the bodice and features a flattering square neckline, alongside a cut-out back and a flowing fishtail hem that trails down the aisle.

Embellished Puff Sleeve Bridal Dress, was £499 NOW £370, Monsoon

It might be on sale but Monsoon's puff-sleeved wedding dress looks seriously expensive. Adorned with floral embellishments, this angelic gown flows into a long train at the back – and at 25% off it's a total bargain.

Premium Cowl Back Wedding Dress, was £199 NOW £59, Coast

We're in love with Coast's Premium Cowl Back Wedding Dress. Reduced by 70%, as well as shopping it for a budget-friendly £59, you'll also get free next day delivery, but you better act quick – the brand's only offering free delivery for today!

V Neck Tiered Tulle Dress, was £279 NOW £139, Coast

Nothing says luxury like a tulle dress, and Coast's tiered design is sure to wow your wedding guests. Now £139, you better snap it up ASAP, stock is already flying off of the virtual shelves.

Dorothy Perkins White Embellished Maxi Dress, was £148 NOW £74, Debenhams

This bridal gown will glisten down the aisle thanks to its lavish and ornate beading. Part of Dorothy Perkins' wedding range, it's included in the Debenhams Black Friday sale for £74 – result!

Long Sleeve Bridal Lace Dress, was £309 NOW £231, Monsoon

If you're the kind of bride that believes less is more, then this minimalist wedding dress should be on your radar. Tailored to perfection, the nipped-in waist and button detailing down the front create an uber flattering, vintage silhouette that's absolutely timeless. Grab it today to get 25% off.

