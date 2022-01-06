The Apprentice's Alan Sugar is unrecognisable in wedding day photo The Apprentice star looks so different

The Apprentice star Lord Alan Sugar has been married to his beloved wife Ann Simons since 1968 and the businessman looked completely different in a wedding day photo from the archives.

In the black-and-white image taken on their big day, Alan could be seen wearing a tuxedo jacket and bow tie with a corsage on his lapel.

They toasted to being husband and wife with Ann sporting a large veil and beautiful lace gown.

Their wedding took place in London, but his proposal wasn't a romantic affair as he confessed to MSN.com that he didn't make a big thing of popping the question.

Alan and his wife Ann got married in the sixties

"We were going over the Stratford flyover in the minivan at the time. It was more along the lines of, 'I suppose we should get married then?'" he recalled. "There was certainly no going down on one knee, with a rose, in a restaurant."

In 2018, Alan even did a comparison photo posing alongside his wife on their anniversary to show how they have changed. The couple recreated their pose wearing matching white shirts and cheers-ing with large glasses of red wine.

Alan famously threw a lavish 40th-anniversary party for the romantic milestone, and according to the Daily Mail he told his guests: "A real successful man puts the love of his wife and children first, a real successful man's greatest position in life is to have a great family.

The couple had a big party to celebrate 40 years together

"I am lucky enough to have had a wife for 40 years, who gave me three great children, who in turn have given us seven wonderful grandchildren."

While this shows his softer side, that's a part of Alan's personality we are not used to seeing and we're sure he won't be as gushing in the boardroom when he welcomes new contestants to the hit BBC show.

