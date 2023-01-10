Why Carol McGiffin will never renew her vows following secret Bangkok elopement The Loose Women star kept her secret ceremony private for years

While Carol MgGiffin's Loose Women co-star Penny Lancaster has already renewed her wedding vows with Rod Stewart and Nadia Sawalha has discussed a second wedding with Mark Adderley, Carol has revealed she will never walk down the aisle again with her husband.

The TV star and her partner Mark Cassidy eloped to the Thai capital of Bangkok in February 2018, ten years after they got engaged. The couple had originally planned to marry in January 2017, but were forced to cancel after Carol's sister sadly died a few days before.

Despite none of their friends and family witnessing the secret ceremony - and Carol never even getting a chance to wear a traditional wedding dress - she admitted that she has no intention of hosting a second celebration, even calling the idea "ridiculous."

"I don’t know why people do that. It’s so ridiculous," she told The Sun.

"We didn't really do it properly. For the anniversary, we always go out, but hopefully, we are going to be back to the place where we got married, which is Bangkok.

Carol and Mark pictured in Bangkok, where they got married in 2018

"It will be just us two like it was at our wedding, and no one else there. We never would have done it otherwise," continued Carol, who will celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary next month.

This could be because she already enjoyed multiple celebrations when she broke the news quietly to her loved ones back in 2018. "We've basically spent the past year having separate celebrations with different friends and family, telling them all in person. Now they all know, we're ready for it to come out," she told Best magazine.

The Loose Women star has revealed she doesn't plan to renew her vows

Carol also recently admitted that the couple – who have a 14-year age gap – often sleep in separate bedrooms at their home in the south of France.

Shutting down any rumours of marriage problems, Carol explained: "Sometimes I snore a lot. I snore and Mark takes up too much room, so occasionally we would sleep in separate beds."

She added: "And I think a lot of people do it if they’ve got the room, but they just don’t like to admit it. And actually, if you want a good night’s sleep, it does help you to have your own bed."

