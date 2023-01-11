Loose Women's Carol McGiffin 'went mad' over husband Mark's wedding ring mishap The Loose Women star's husband was previously spotted with a gold band

Just weeks before they celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, Mark Cassidy has admitted that he made his wife Carol McGiffin "mad" over an accident involving his wedding ring.

The Loose Women panellist, 62, and her husband, 40, were discussing their recent focus on health and fitness as we enter 2023 when Mark made the confession. After Carol praised Mark's abs, he revealed he had lost weight through diet and exercise – which led to him losing his precious ring.

"Yeah, I’ve kind of not really been drinking for a few months now, give or take a few exceptions – and I’ve been working out quite a lot and making sure I eat really healthily," he told best magazine.

"I think I might have lost weight though – because my wedding ring flew off in the sea when we were on holiday just before Christmas and I lost it. Carol went mad!"

Photos of the couple in October 2022 show Mark rocking a simple silver band on his left hand – aside from the sentimental value attached to the original band, here's hoping that he can find a suitable alternative!

Carol's husband reportedly lost his ring in the sea on holiday in December

Carol and Mark eloped to the Thai capital of Bangkok in February 2018, ten years after they got engaged. The bride wore an unconventional wedding outfit which she revealed in very rare photos of her big day.

Foregoing the traditional big white wedding dress, Carol opted for black and white striped trousers and a white blouse with a denim jacket layered over the top.

Meanwhile, her husband looked equally as casual in white shorts and a blue T-shirt as the newlyweds posed in front of a series of heart garlands holding white flowers.

Mark has previously been spotted wearing a silver wedding band

Mark later changed into a blue shirt and cream trousers, while Carol looked elegant in a pink maxi dress as they enjoyed a romantic dinner on the river in Bangkok.

Despite their non-traditional celebration, Carol recently admitted she doesn't plan to renew her wedding vows in the future.

"I don’t know why people do that. It’s so ridiculous," she told The Sun.

The couple spoke to best magazine about their health and fitness journey

"We didn't really do it properly. For the anniversary, we always go out, but hopefully, we are going to be back to the place where we got married, which is Bangkok.

"It will be just us two like it was at our wedding, and no one else there. We never would have done it otherwise," continued Carol.

The full interview and photo shoot features in the new issue of best magazine, on sale from 10 January.

