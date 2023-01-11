Country bride Gwen Stefani's private 1,300-acre ranch wedding with Blake Shelton – photos The Voice judges got married in a custom-built chapel in 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the most loved-up TV stars, with the couple regularly gushing about one another following their 2021 wedding.

The Rich Girl hitmaker, 53, and the Austin singer, 46, met on The Voice in 2014 and started dating the following year. Following a five-year relationship, they got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Blake's Oklahoma home.

From the sentimental chapel to Gwen's multiple show-stopping bridal outfits, take a look at everything you need to know about the couple's big day…

When did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get engaged?

The couple got engaged in a chapel at Blake's ranch

Blake proposed to Gwen in 2020 inside a chapel on his ranch, which featured religious symbols and a beautiful stained-glass window. Holding up her hand to the camera as she kissed her fiancé, Gwen showed off her very large diamond ring with two additional trapezoid diamonds on either side, which is estimated to be worth a whopping $500,000.

Gwen's ring is estimated to be worth $500k

To announce the happy news, Gwen shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it: "@blakeshelton yes please! Gx," followed by a ring and prayer emoji.

Where did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married?

The Voice stars had an intimate ceremony at Ten Point Ranch in Oklahoma

The Voice judges returned to the sentimental engagement location for their wedding day in July 2021. Blake's 1,300-acre ranch, named Ten Point Ranch, features a number of ponds, a horse barn and a home with four bedrooms, as well as a chapel that Blake is believed to have built as a declaration of his love for Gwen.

Their intimate wedding in Oklahoma, which was officiated by Carson Daly, featured a "very small" guest list following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gwen explained to Ellen DeGeneres: "It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways.

"It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be," she continued.

The couple were forced to downsize their wedding

Blake later revealed that the couple wrote their own vows – and his included singing his new single, We Can Reach The Stars.

The couple chose a four-tiered wedding cake covered with white icing, which Gwen jokingly pointed out looked exactly the same as the one in her music video for Simple Kind of Life back in 2000.

What wedding dress did Gwen Stefani wear?

Gwen looked stunning in two Vera Wang gowns

No Doubt singer Gwen looked just as sensational as you'd expect on her wedding day in not one but two bridal gowns, both designed by Vera Wang. The first was a white strapless multi-layered tulle dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction".

Paying tribute to the children she shares with ex-partner Gavin Rossdale, her veil featured the embroidered names Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, as well as of her new husband.

For the evening celebrations, the singer made a quick change into a "party dress" which was a strapless mini dress with fishnet tights and white boots.

The bride's veil paid tribute to her children

Vera later sent Gwen a pristine display of roses alongside a heartfelt card that said it was a "true pleasure" to dress Gwen on her wedding day.

What have Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton said about marriage?

Speaking of how she felt about marriage as she approached their first anniversary, she told Ellen Degeneres: "Marriage itself is just so fun," and she "feels very blessed."

She also described her wedding as "one of the greatest moments of my life" on the Tell Me About It podcast, adding: "It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."

In an interview with People, Blake said that he was "stripping back" his career commitments as he enjoys family life with Gwen and her kids. "You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen [Stefani], I've married into a family. She's got three boys ... and all of a sudden you go, there's other stuff."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.