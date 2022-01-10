MasterChef's John Torode reveals cowardly start to Lisa Faulkner romance The MasterChef star discussed the beginning of their relationship

John Torode, 56, has been happily married to Lisa Faulkner, 49, since 2019, but the MasterChef star recently opened up about his reluctance to ask her on their first date.

The pair met back in 2010 when Lisa was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef, and John was on the judging panel alongside Gregg Wallace. After becoming friends, John asked the former EastEnders actress on a date but he told The Sunday Times he was too "cowardly" to risk her saying no face-to-face!

He said: "I'd separated from my wife [Jessica] which was awful, and I was reluctant to approach Lisa face to face as I didn't fancy the prospect of her saying no, so I wrote her a letter.

"If I'd got no response, it wouldn't matter. Cowardly? [Expletive], yeah. I'm as cowardly as they get."

The couple got married in 2019

Clearly, she agreed to a date and the rest is history! The pair tied the knot on 24 October 2019 in front of their close friends and family at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire. Their wedding celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day.

Lisa was a beautiful bride in an ivory fitted dress with a cap-sleeve lace bodice for the marriage ceremony. Later in the day at the reception, she removed the bodice overlay to reveal the elegant gown underneath, which featured spaghetti straps and a gathered waistband.

Lisa's stunning engagement ring from John

The actress previously told HELLO! about her relationship with John: "I love being with him. We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate."

John also opened up about their blended family to The Sunday Times, describing it as "very much like a modern family, and everybody bounces off each other." John is father to four children, Lulu and Jonah with ex-wife Jessica, and Casper and Marselle from another relationship, while Lisa is mother to an adopted daughter, Billie, with her ex-husband Chris Coghill.

