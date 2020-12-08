John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s unseen wedding photo revealed – and fans adore it The couple married in 2019 at Aynhoe Park

Since John Torode and Lisa Faulkner said 'I do' in October 2019, they have shared many snaps of their special day on social media – but this postcard-worthy photograph is probably the best yet.

Lisa took to Instagram to show off her early Christmas present: a framed photograph from her wedding day. The dreamy shot by James Fear Photography shows Lisa and John laughing away in their finery, with the rolling hills of Northamptonshire as their backdrop.

Lisa got a framed photo from her wedding as an early Christmas present

Presenter Lisa captioned the picture: "It's up! Our beautiful wedding photo by @jamesfearphotography #earlychristmaspresent."

Celebrity pals were quick to comment with Ruth Langsford saying "beautiful" alongside a love-heart emoji and Amanda Holden sharing two heart emojis.

Fans were in agreement about the photograph and one even said: "That is possibly the best wedding photo I have ever seen."

Lisa and John got married at the stunning Aynhoe Park

For their beautiful autumnal ceremony, the actress wore a gorgeous ivory fitted dress with cap-sleeve lace bodice.

They had the hashtag #allyouneedislove to share stunning pics of their special day, which was held at the stunning Aynhoe Park on 24 October 2019.

Lisa and John met on Masterchef before falling in love

To mark their one-year anniversary, the couple went out for a lavish dinner – which made a change from them cooking themselves, as they are both keen chefs.

Lisa showed off her gorgeous engagement and wedding ring on Instagram

To celebrate their six-month wedding anniversary, Lisa wore her cherished wedding dress all day long. She shared a picture of her cleaning up the dining room and captioned it: " Who says I can’t clean in my wedding dress?"

Lisa and John, who co-host ITV's cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, got engaged at the end of 2018, after meeting on Masterchef in 2010.

