Lisa Faulkner's incredible wedding anniversary gift for John Torode is like nothing we've seen before

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode wedding anniversary: The MasterChef stars married in October 2019, and Lisa has presented John with an extra-special gift on their anniversary
MasterChef stars Lisa Faulkner and John Torode celebrated two years of marriage on Sunday 24 October, and to mark the occasion Lisa bought John a very sentimental gift.
Lisa revealed all on Instagram, sharing a series of photographs of a handmade embroidered artwork, which was a recreation of one of their wedding photos.
The star also included a heartfelt message and explanation: "Happy anniversary to my beautiful husband @johntorodecooks 2years ago today!! Honestly can’t believe how time flies and how lucky I am to have found you. Will spend a lot of the day reliving our brilliant wedding and watching the video and looking at pics!
Lisa's quirky gift is totally unique
"2 years is 'cotton' and so I had our lovely wedding photo recreated in embroidery by the very clever @sierra.serene it came so beautifully packaged and Johno loved it. Swipe to see the photo. I love you Johno."
Each wedding anniversary comes with a special material, paper being for the first year and cotton for the second, hence why Lisa selected a gift made with cotton – so sweet!
John shared a wedding throwback on Sunday
We weren't the only ones to adore the sentimental gift, as the comments section was also flooded with praise.
One fan penned: "Congratulations to you both. What a beautiful reminder of your lovely day!" and another said: "That's fabulous, what a lovely idea."
Lisa wears a gorgeous engagement ring
Celebrity friends left comments too, such as Angela Griffin writing: "That is so stunning! Happy anniversary you two," and Amanda Holden adding: "It was a gorgeous day. [love heart emojis]."
John made his own social media declaration on their anniversary, writing: "Happy 2nd Anniversary my beautiful wife... thank you for loving me... I bloody LOVE you #anniversary #love," alongside a different photograph of the couple shot on their wedding day.
The couple first met when Lisa appeared on MasterChef
Lisa and John's star-studded nuptials were held at the jaw-dropping Aynhoe Park and for their beautiful autumnal ceremony, the actress wore a gorgeous ivory fitted dress with cap-sleeve lace bodice. Truly stunning!
