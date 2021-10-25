Lisa Faulkner's incredible wedding anniversary gift for John Torode is like nothing we've seen before The MasterChef stars married in 2019

MasterChef stars Lisa Faulkner and John Torode celebrated two years of marriage on Sunday 24 October, and to mark the occasion Lisa bought John a very sentimental gift.

Lisa revealed all on Instagram, sharing a series of photographs of a handmade embroidered artwork, which was a recreation of one of their wedding photos.

The star also included a heartfelt message and explanation: "Happy anniversary to my beautiful husband @johntorodecooks 2years ago today!! Honestly can’t believe how time flies and how lucky I am to have found you. Will spend a lot of the day reliving our brilliant wedding and watching the video and looking at pics!

Lisa's quirky gift is totally unique

"2 years is 'cotton' and so I had our lovely wedding photo recreated in embroidery by the very clever @sierra.serene it came so beautifully packaged and Johno loved it. Swipe to see the photo. I love you Johno."

Each wedding anniversary comes with a special material, paper being for the first year and cotton for the second, hence why Lisa selected a gift made with cotton – so sweet!

John shared a wedding throwback on Sunday

We weren't the only ones to adore the sentimental gift, as the comments section was also flooded with praise.

One fan penned: "Congratulations to you both. What a beautiful reminder of your lovely day!" and another said: "That's fabulous, what a lovely idea."

Lisa wears a gorgeous engagement ring

Celebrity friends left comments too, such as Angela Griffin writing: "That is so stunning! Happy anniversary you two," and Amanda Holden adding: "It was a gorgeous day. [love heart emojis]."

John made his own social media declaration on their anniversary, writing: "Happy 2nd Anniversary my beautiful wife... thank you for loving me... I bloody LOVE you #anniversary #love," alongside a different photograph of the couple shot on their wedding day.

The couple first met when Lisa appeared on MasterChef

Lisa and John's star-studded nuptials were held at the jaw-dropping Aynhoe Park and for their beautiful autumnal ceremony, the actress wore a gorgeous ivory fitted dress with cap-sleeve lace bodice. Truly stunning!

