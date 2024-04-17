Celine Dion's sister shares emotional update ahead of her epic comeback

Celine Dion's sister Claudette has shared an emotional update on the singer's state of mind ahead of the release of the Amazon Prime Video documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

Speaking to Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette revealed that Celine is "doing well" and has even started singing again following her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022, which has kept her largely out of the spotlight.

"We had a little Zoom; we were all talking and she said to us – do you want me to sing to you? She sang a little song," Claudette said.

"She's doing well," she added. "Celine deserves it, she's given more than she's taken in life."

It was announced on Tuesday that I Am: Celine Dion will be released on the streaming platform on June 25.

The 102-minute documentary feature was announced back in January and promises a deeper look inside her battle with the rare neurological disorder over the past year and a half.

It is also said to feature intimate glimpses of her couture touring wardrobe, behind-the-scenes footage of her in the recording studio, and a more personal look at her family life.

An official statement described it as an "emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music".

© Prime Video Celine Dion in a still from "I Am: Celine Dion"

Sharing the news on Tuesday, a post on Celine's official social media read: "Get ready! @amazonmgmstudios announces release date to the highly anticipated documentary! I AM: CELINE DION will be streaming globally on @primevideo starting June 25.

"Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit."

News of the documentary was first announced in January, with Celine sharing a personal message with fans about bringing her story to the screen.

© Getty Images Celine will share all in her new documentary

She said: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realized] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans."

Celine added: "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

© Getty Images Celine was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022

Celine was forced to withdraw from performing in 2021 after suffering debilitating muscle spasms, which led to her being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome one year later.

The condition can cause muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch, and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterized by muscle spasms.

People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men.

