Celine Dion's three towering sons pictured beside her on rare family outing amid health troubles — see photo

In the midst of her troubles with Stiff Person Syndrome, Celine Dion is maintaining an active life with her three sons, continuing to persevere behind the scenes.

The Canadian songstress, 56, is a mom to sons René-Charles, 23, and twin boys Eddy and Nelson, 13, shared with her late husband René Angélil.

The mom and sons made an appearance at a The Rolling Stones concert this past weekend at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the singer was also captured in the crowd getting emotional during the performance.

She then took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo from backstage with lead singer Mick Jagger, joined by her three sons, who all were as tall or taller than their mom.

Celine looked happy and healthy in a red knee-length pleather dress with beige heels, while René-Charles wore a pink band tee with blue pants and a baseball cap, and the twins wore blazers with their band tees.

She captioned the photo: "This past Saturday, I got a chance to catch the @therollingstones in concert on their #hackneydiamonds tour at @allegiantstadium in Vegas."

© Instagram Celine and her three sons at a The Rolling Stones concert, pictured backstage with Mick Jagger

"What an incredible show! A very special thanks to @mickjagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking!" Fans quickly gushed over the photo.

They left comments like: "What a moment, ICONS! Celine Dion meeting the Rolling Stones – living legends of music in a historic encounter," and: "This makes me soooo happy!" plus: "It's good to see you again Celine."

The "Because You Loved Me" singer has limited public appearances since revealing her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022, which has resulted in time off the stage and canceled shows. However, she did make her public comeback last February at the Grammy Awards, and will appear in an upcoming documentary chronicling her health battle.

© Getty Images Her oldest escorted her at the Grammy Awards this February

In a candid conversation with Vogue France, Celine opened up about the challenging affliction, saying: "I haven't beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be."

"I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that's me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome."

Her three sons have occasionally made appearances with their mom amid her health battle

She detailed the way she dealt with the disease, including training and strengthening exercises. "Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice…"

"I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault? Life doesn't give you any answers. You just have to live it!"

© Prime Video Celine will appear in an upcoming documentary titled "I Am: Celine Dion"

Celine continued: "I have this illness for some unknown reason. The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it's over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself."