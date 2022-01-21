Pamela Anderson's wedding to ex Dan Hayhurst was nothing like Tommy Lee nuptials - photos From bikinis to princess wedding dresses

Pamela Anderson sadly revealed that she has split with her husband Dan Hayhurst just 13 months after their surprise nuptials.

Dan was the Baywatch star's fifth husband, as she was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006-2007, Rick Salomon twice from 2007-2008 and again in 2014-2015, and Jon Peters for just 12 days in 2020. From her choice of wedding dress (or bikini!) to ceremonies on a yacht and at home, look back at Pamela's five unique weddings...

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst

The TV star opted for an unusual blue outfit when she married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a secret ceremony on Christmas Eve in 2020 after the pair fell in love during the coronavirus lockdown.

The intimate ceremony took place on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, which was a very sentimental location. She told HELLO!: "I am in love. I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle."

To match her low-key nuptials, Pamela wore a blue skirt with a tulle overlay, a vintage satin ribbon corset, a Valentino veil and Hunter wellies.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters first dated in the 1980s

Pamela was reportedly married to Hollywood producer Jon Peters for just 12 days in 2020. Not much is known about the ceremony, which took place in Malibu in front of her sons.

However, Pamela later claimed she and Jon were never actually married. "Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters — it was just a bizarre lunch ... no 'marriage' no divorce'…," read the first tweet.

A later tweet said: "Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings — no marriage, no divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch — Pamela has a good sense of humor about it."

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon

Pamela and Rick had two weddings

The couple's first wedding took place at the Mirage Hotel in Vegas in October 2007. Just six months later, Pamela filed for divorce and they were granted an annulment in March 2008.

But this wasn't the end to their relationship! In January 2014, the pair tied the knot for the second time at her home in Malibu, California. Photos show Pamela wearing a white figure-hugging dress with a square neckline and her blonde hair in a short pixie cut.

However, it wasn't meant to be as the actress filed for divorce in July 2014, and she reconciled briefly with Rick but was granted a divorce in April 2015.

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock

Pamela wore a white mini dress on the yacht before changing into a bikini. Photo: Eric Estrade/AFP

It was a yacht wedding for Pamela and her second husband Kid Rock in 2006. The couple initially got engaged in 2002 but went their separate ways shortly afterwards, before reuniting in July 2006 on a yacht in St. Tropez.

Following their boat wedding, in which Pamela wore a white mini dress with lace strappy sleeves and a short veil, the couple were pictured on Pampelone's beach with Pamela changing into a white bikini, a sailor's hat and sparkly earrings.

The couple reportedly suffered a miscarriage and split that November.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Pamela and Tommy wore beach attire for their Mexico wedding

Perhaps Pamela's most iconic wedding was with her first husband, Tommy Lee, with fans even catching a first-hand look at the beach ceremony.

The pair said 'I do' in Cancun, Mexico in February 1995 within a few days of meeting, dressed in classic beach attire including a white bikini and grey shorts. They were married for three years and welcomed sons Brandon and Dylan before divorcing in 1998.

