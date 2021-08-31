Find your dream wedding décor according to your horoscope

When it comes to planning a wedding, after you've secured your venue, finding a theme is next on the list. If you're feeling overwhelmed with the amount of choice out there, why not rely on what's written in the stars?

Party decorations expert Ginger Ray has teamed up with the A-list Astrologer Lisa Stardust, to reveal the best way to decorate a wedding, based on your horoscope. From boho chic to glitz and glamour, discover how your star sign dictates you should style your big day…

Aries (21 March - 19 April)

Wedding theme: Classic

Colour scheme: White and red

Lisa says: "Aries are known for their passionate nature, which is why they'll go for something like a starch white wedding dress colour with red flowers. They won’t be afraid of holding back on the decorations, due to their need to always be the best at everything - this includes having a stellar wedding. They'll have a sporty vibe to their big day and encourage their guests to bring their A-game."

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Wedding theme: Botanical

Colour scheme: Antique white and champagne

Lisa reports: "Being that Tauruses are so connected with the earth and its bounty, they will prefer a botanical wedding that surrounds them with nature, flowers, grassy knolls, and open skies. They'll opt for an antique white colour scheme to match the abundant flowers and flowing champagne. Moss vines and simple twinkling lights for the evening are a must for a Taurus wedding. Please note: the décor will be second to the food and music because they're indulgent."

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Wedding theme: Light and bright

Colour scheme: All-white

Lisa says: "Gemini likes to set a light and airy vibe because they have to have every aspect of their party in their peripheral. This means that they’ll choose an open venue surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows (the sunset is the ideal backdrop for their wedding) with light flowers that blend with their all-white colour scheme (they may even add a touch of light grey to offset the crisp white vibe)."

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Wedding theme: Vintage glam

Colour scheme: Millennial pink

Lisa believes: "Cancer's dream since early childhood has been to have the perfect wedding. They will choose to channel their inner glam vibes and have an old fashioned, vintage look (think 1920s) with champagne flutes, ice sculptures, and top hats. They'll be likely to choose a light pink colour theme."

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Wedding theme: Glitzy

Colour scheme: Golds and metallics

Lisa says: "Leos love to make an entrance. Think big flowing dresses with sequins sporadically spread all over for effect with a plunging back or neckline. Although they won't veer from traditional colours for dresses, they'll choose glitzy gold or silver with over-the-top accents like big bright flowers as decor to surround their fabulousness. After all, they are the regal sign of the zodiac which is why their wedding colour scheme will showcase their awesomeness."

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Wedding theme: Minimalist

Colour scheme: Unfussy pastels

Lisa reveals: "Virgos like effortlessly cool weddings. They want to make it seem like they didn’t put in a lot of fuss, when in fact the detail-oriented astrological sign is puppeteering the whole event. Less is more for a Virgo wedding, so they'll opt for a simple wedding dress in a soft pastel colour (not classic white) and modern venue. Also, they will opt for a softer colour palate to offset the chic and pristine atmosphere."

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Wedding theme: Rustic

Colour scheme: Soft peachy tones

Lisa says: "A rustic vineyard wedding which seats everyone outdoors on a communal table with free-flowing wine, great conversation, amazing food, and classic music playing in the background is the perfect wedding for Libra who always likes to live the good life. Even more reason why they'll prefer bright peach or pink satin accents everywhere. As long as the flow of the wedding allows their guests to interact, the social air sign will be happy."

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Wedding theme: Spooky chic

Colour scheme: Autumnal hues

Lisa says: "Scorpio season occurs at the same time as Halloween, so they will be drawn to a spookier affair. This means that they could very well choose to wear a black wedding dress and have wine-coloured accents at the event with pumpkins, rich autumnal colours, and savoury sweets. They would also love to have Halloween themed cocktails at the open bar and cool gothic accents at every table like black table napkins or purple tulips."

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Wedding theme: Luxury adventure

Colour scheme: Gold and lavender

Lisa says: "The archers are known for their adventurous and outgoing nature, which is why they’ll throw a huge party in a foreign place. As for the décor, you can expect them to mix and match eclectic styles together. They'll throw prints with gold and lavender accents together (the colours which are associated with the fiery zodiac sign) in luxurious fabrics like silk or velvet. All of this will play second fiddle to the actual party itself."

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Wedding theme: Intimate

Colour scheme: Forest green or navy blue

Lisa says: "Being that Capricorn is the first sign of the winter season, they will totally love having an intimate wedding surrounded by a small group of friends and family while it's snowing outside. Their theme will be winter wonderland chic with white Christmas lights twinkling in their minimally decorated room with evergreen, navy blue, or black and white accents (any classic colour is perfect for Capricorn because they are known to be a traditional zodiac sign)."

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Wedding theme: Bohemian

Colour scheme: Tie dye

Lisa says: "Aquarians are free spirits who march to the beat of their own drum. Think of Aquarians as the laid-back modern-day bohemians of the zodiac. Brides will choose a bright coloured slip dress in lush fabrics, wear a crown of daisies in their hair, and opt to go barefoot to their wedding. Vibrant hues and tie dye is ideal for the air sign's cool wedding décor. Anything goes as long as it brings positive vibes."

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Wedding theme: Fairytale

Colour scheme: Seafoam tones

Lisa reports: "Pisces are dreamers by nature, which is why they adore fairytale weddings. Think lace wedding dresses with feather or rhinestone accents. As for the decorations, they will choose anything that is ethereal. An upscale beach wedding is ideal for them, because they are the fishes of the zodiac and always yearn to be near the sea. Blues and green accent colours are perfect for Pisces as it reminds them of the ocean."

