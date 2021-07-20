15 questions you shouldn't be afraid to ask your wedding venue

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Planning a wedding can feel like an overwhelming task with endless things to book and organise, but fear not, we are here to help! When touring around your dream wedding venue, it is easy to get caught up in the moment and forget to ask important questions. We’ve teamed up with Natasha Beach, Wedding Executive at the glorious wedding venue of Ellenborough Park who has revealed the 15 things you are totally entitled to ask your wedding venue.

1. Are the deposit payment dates flexible?

Certain venues can adjust these dates to suit the bride and groom so don’t forget to ask.

2. What is your cancellation policy / COVID cancellation policy?

This is essential to check given the fact we are living through the coronavirus pandemic.

Most venues will allow you to be elaborately creative with decorations

3. Are there any décor restrictions?

Venues are usually very accommodating, even when it comes to the most outlandish wedding decorations, but there could be some ideas that aren’t possible, so it is best to check.

4. Are fireworks allowed?

If you’re hoping for an impressive firework display to mark your marriage, make sure you verify that you are allowed first as in certain locations they can be prohibited.

5. How flexible are we with timings on the day?

If the wedding venue isn’t exclusive hire, there could be other events and activities going on at the same time, so do check if the timings will work.

You must ask if there will be a fee for you to serve alcohol from external suppliers

6. Is there a corkage fee?

If you are organising wine from external suppliers, there could be a corkage fee charged by the venue.

7. Are there any hidden charges?

It is okay to ask this question upfront as there could be small fees that spring to mind for the wedding planner.

8. What public liability insurance do we have in place?

Some wedding venues may require the couple to pay for this separately but this type of insurance covers damage to property or persons.

9. How flexible we can be on the menu?

Whether it is dietary requirements or an unusual menu choice, it is worth discussing options with your wedding planner.

Dogs at weddings are becoming more and more popular

10. Is it okay for my dog to come to the wedding?

Want your pet pooch to be ring bearer? You’re going to need to ask first!

11. Do you have recommended suppliers?

Your wedding venue would have worked with many florists, DJs, musicians etc., so why not get some trusted recommendations from them first?

12. What happens next once the venue is booked?

Don’t be afraid to ask this! It is a fair question to ask, and your coordinator should be able to provide a timeline for you for things like menu tasting, deposits, etc.

Once your venue is booked there is still plenty to do

13. What is your top piece of advice for wedding planning once the venue is confirmed?

It is likely that you are speaking with a weddings pro, so bag yourself some invaluable advice from them.

14. What have other couples done when it comes to entertainment/décor/food?

If you’re really stuck on ideas, your planner will be able to provide some examples from previous couples.

Be prepared that it could rain on your wedding day

15. Do you have a wet weather plan?

Even if you're planning a summer wedding outdoors, it is very wise to consult with your venue about a plan if the weather takes a turn for the worse. It is likely they will have a covered area on standby for you throughout the day.

