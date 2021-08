How to decorate your house according to your horoscope

With hundreds of trends and many options out there, choosing interiors can be a tricky process, but how about styling your home to match your zodiac sign?

Luxury bedroom specialist The French Bedroom Company has worked with professional astrologist Eloise from The Wellness Foundry to advise how you should decorate your home based on what your star sign is.

Get in tune with your star sign to plan your interiors

Co-founder and creative director at The French Bedroom Company, Georgia Metcalfe comments: "Choosing the right interiors at home takes careful consideration, we always recommend investing in pieces that make you smile and maybe listening to your zodiac sign traits will make our homes a happier place."

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Capricorns aren't driven by trends - they like traditional and comfortable home décor that stand the test of time, so are attracted to large armoires, leather sofas and cabinets full of crystal or the finest china. They are keen on nature and know what they like which is practical, economical and reliable features.

A Capricorn will also be grateful for the time and effort put into crafting their furniture and will focus on this rather than the cost. Eloise comments: "A Capricorn will most likely splurge on one or two features to add to the rest of their home decor, rather than going all out on everything."

Aquarius (20 January 20 – 18 February)

Aquarius star signs want their home to be full of harmony and tranquillity so expect lots of vibrant hues of the ocean and hand painted details and DIY fixtures. They like artwork that provokes conversation and as they're an air sign, rooms will be well ventilated, full of natural light and offer lots of space. They may be unconventional, but Aquarians ensure the latest gadgets will fit into any designs.

Pisces (19 February 19 – 20 March)

Simplicity is key for a Pisces as well as making their home as relaxing as possible. They're drawn to aromas, plants, salt lamps and furnishings that have spiritual ties. Eloise adds: "They will have fluffy cushions, soft throws and mood lighting to help them enter their world of fantasy." When it comes to colours, Pisceans hate bold patterns, preferring muted and earthy tones like peach and subtle pinks.

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

An Aries will avoid permanent fixtures in the home as this allows them to move from trend to trend and be the first to get the latest style. Eloise points out that "this is due to them taking inspired action so if the mood is right, they like to redecorate on a whim".

Arians like open spaces with textures and bright colours that stimulate them while keeping up with their energetic personality. It will be finished off with motivational quotes or an acknowledgement of their success in a tasteful manner.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

It's all about romance in the home of a Taurus as well as focusing on wowing everyone that visits. The colours they will choose are creams, soft pinks, coppers and gold along with elegant fittings that create the mood of perfection that they crave.

Taureans want comfort to be at the heart of all their interiors so will have silks, velvets and cosy cashmeres all over to provide the softest of touches. Their home will include plenty of sophisticated French opulence made up of sumptuous furniture, mirrors and chandeliers. Eloise adds that someone who is a Taurus likes to indulge their senses so expect scented candles and fresh flowers.

Gemini (21 May 21 – 20 June)

A Gemini has an open mind and likes to experience as much as possible which leads to them not having a distinct style when it comes to their interior. They will collect everything they love in one place and fill their home with brightly coloured wall hangings, trinkets and prints.

As Geminis are ruled by Mercury, the planet of technology, they must have the latest gadgets. This can lead to them filling rooms with lots of belongings.

Cancer (21 June 21 – 22 July)

Cancerians want their home to be their safe space and Eloise states that there will be beautiful cosy decor, a comfy sofa and plenty of cushions in their living room. They appreciate every small detail, and this will also show in how well they keep their house clean.

When designing their house, a Cancerian will choose neutral colours combined with little bits of silver, light pink and blue. Photos of their loved ones will be all over as their sensitive and caring family manner shines through. They will have lots of locally made unique antiques to show off their appreciation for the hard work that goes into this.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Designing their home to be as loud as themselves, a Leo will show off their pleasure in the finer things with their interior so expect bold features.

Leos find it extremely difficult to resist the things they want so will purchase many oversized cushions and large sofas or beds in statement colours made using lavish fabrics. A Leo also isn’t shy about having expensive taste and likes to be remembered for their opulence and hospitality.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

A Virgo must have everything organised and simple so the colours seen in their homes will be earthy tones, creating a sense of calm. Their home will be satisfying to look at but won’t be particularly comfortable to sit in. Floors will be wooden throughout to allow them to be cleaned quicker.

Virgoans want minimalist features that match and will have a consistent theme of artwork throughout their home but expect a beautifully crafted lamp or coffee table to be the centerpiece.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Libras want a balance of elegance and tranquillity in their home but like expensive features. They pair unconventional elements together such as chandelier lamps on up-cycled tables or fresh flowers in antique vases. Eloise says: "Libras understand the magic of a well-placed vase or rug and have an uncanny ability to make a stylish masterpiece out of anything."

Their home will be peaceful with elegant mirrors, cushions and romantic paintings and prints, whilst colours are likely to be champagne pink, lilac and light grey.

Scorpio (23 October 23 – 21 November)

The Scorpios home will reflect their honesty and self-awareness by not being involved in any fad trends. They are drawn to mid-century gothic and industrial architecture so expect lots of this around the home. This theme will be supported by dark colours like emerald green and plum purple along with fur, silk and wood textures.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Being adventurous, a Sagittarius will have everything they love on display and as they are keen travellers this will include bits of most places they have visited. Their walls will include maps of foreign lands alongside artifacts, souvenirs and postcards.

Despite having a style that is hard to define, a Sagittarius will be attracted by natural materials and subdued colours. Eloise adds: "A Sagittarius is endlessly curious and forever roaming so is likely to mix things up regularly."

