Pippa Middleton's huge £250k engagement ring has rare royal link

Everyone knows about Kate Middleton's iconic engagement ring which once belonged to Princess Diana, but did you know that her sister Pippa Middleton’s ring also has a royal connection?

Pippa tied the knot with James Matthews on 20 May 2017, after he proposed a year prior while they were walking in the Lake District. During their low-key engagement, James presented her with a huge engagement ring, and the cut of the diamond is a royal one.

The Independent has reported that the ring has a valuation of around £250,000 and the central stone is an unusual Asscher cut diamond, which has a royal origin. The type of cut was invented in 1902 by Joseph Asscher, who formed what is now known as the Royal Asscher Diamond Company, a prestigious diamond cutter who provided jewels for Queen Juliana of the Netherlands.

Pippa's dazzling diamond is thought to be around three carats and is surrounded by a unique octagonal halo of smaller gems, creating an eye-catching design. The style is reminiscent of a vintage ring, giving it bags of character.

Pippa's engagement ring is worth £250,000

According to the Daily Mail, James had asked Pippa's father Michael Middleton for her hand in marriage before the proposal. "James is a traditionalist and very much wanted to do things properly," a friend of the couple revealed. "That meant getting the consent of his future father-in-law."

A family friend told the newspaper: "Mike and Carole are very happy. They like James and they are sure he will make Pippa very happy."

Pippa's vintage-style ring is around three carats

The couple went on to have a spectacular spring wedding with lots of royals in attendance. Pippa's nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of their bridal party, along with her sister the Duchess of Cambridge.

Other guests included Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Also on the guestlist was Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, as he is the groom's brother.

Pippa and James attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding together

The bride looked incredible in a lace Giles Deacon gown, which was another nod to her love for vintage chic with a high Victorian neckline, voluminous A-line skirt and delicate cap sleeves.

