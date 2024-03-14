The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton is married to James Matthews, who is a former racing driver and hedge fund manager, as well as being heir to the Scottish estate of Glen Affric.

Socialite and columnist Pippa shares three children with her husband James: Arthur Michael William Matthews, age five, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, two, and Rose Louise Victoria Matthews, one.

On first look there are some very regal names amongst her children such as William, Elizabeth and Victoria, but what are the real stories behind their names? Read on to find out…

Arthur Michael William Matthews

Pippa and James welcomed their first child, Arthur Michael William Matthews, on 15 October 2018 at St Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing – the same hospital where Pippa's sister Princess Kate welcomed her three children.

A spokesperson told HELLO! at the time: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

© Shutterstock James Matthews and Pippa Middleton at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

Arthur's middle names are thought to pay tribute to members of the family. Michael is Pippa's father's name and was also the name of James' younger brother who tragically died in 1999 while climbing Mount Everest.

The name Arthur means "bear", while other experts believe the moniker has its origins in the words "eagle" and "strong man". Michael means "gift from God" and William means "resolute protector".

The first time Pippa publicly spoke about baby Arthur was six months after his birth, telling readers of her Waitrose magazine column that her son was excelling in his swimming.

Pippa Middleton

Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews

Grace Elizabeth Jane was born on 15 March 2021 weighing in at 6 lbz 7oz, with a family source told HELLO!: "Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

The name Grace is a Latin girl's name and comes from the word grâtia, meaning "favour" or "blessing".

Grace's first middle name Elizabeth pays tribute to Pippa and Kate's mother, Carole Elizabeth Middleton – and perhaps the late Queen Elizabeth II - while the name Jane is a nod to James's mother and Pippa's mother-in-law, Jane Matthews.

© Pool Pippa's mother Carole

Including the moniker Elizabeth appears to be a family tradition, as Kate and Prince William also chose to give their daughter Princess Charlotte the middle name Elizabeth, after her paternal great-grandmother.

The name Elizabeth means "God's promise" and Jane means "God is gracious".

Rose Louise Victoria Matthews

Pippa and James's third child, Rose Louise Victoria, was born at the end of June 2022, just weeks after the couple attended the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.

Rose was christened in March 2023, at the family's local village church in Berkshire with the Prince and Princess of Wales among the guests.

© Getty Kate and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2019

The name Rose is of Latin origin from the name Rosa meaning "rose" and "flower". The Rose is also the birth flower of June when the little girl was born, which is particularly apt.

Meanwhile, Louise is the feminine form of the name Louis and means "renowned warrior", while Victoria means "victorious" and derives from the name Victor.