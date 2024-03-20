Princess Kate vs Pippa Middleton: Inside the Middleton sisters' wildly different hen parties

When Pippa Middleton was asked to be her sister's Maid of Honour, she could have never predicted that nearly two billion people worldwide would be tuning in to watch her older sister Kate, now the Princess of Wales, marry Prince William.

For the biggest royal wedding in history, one would assume the stakes were high for Pippa, who was tasked with planning her sister's hen do. But with all eyes on the future Queen, L plates and raucous behaviour were strictly out of the question for the former Mahiki-loving sisters.

WATCH: Pippa's supporting role on sister Kate's wedding day

Six years after her sister tied the knot, Pippa was engaged to former racing driver, James Matthews, meaning another Middleton sister celebration was due.

From Princess Kate's top secret bachelorette party to Pippa's ultra-chic skiing holiday with her hens, discover how the nation's two most watched sisters managed to pull off their pre-wedding celebrations.

Inside Princess Kate's intimate karaoke party

Karaoke feels like an inevitable element of a modern day hen party, particularly if a bottomless brunch or cocktail masterclass is involved in the plans. Though picturing the Princess of Wales hitting the high notes into a tinny microphone doesn't immediately come to mind when you think of the future Queen's bridal shower…

The Princess of Wales chose to have an intimate bachelorette party, hosted by her Maid of Honour, Pippa, and some close girlfriends from school.

© Getty Kate and William tied the knot in 2011

The private celebration soon turned to karaoke when Kate "grabbed the mic and with unusual spontaneity sang her heart out," writes Tina Brown in The Palace Papers.

At the Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012, one year after Kate's royal wedding, the Princess confessed that she dressed as Girls Aloud star Cheryl for her hen.

"Kate confessed that she dressed up as me on her hen night, in a bodysuit and split trousers and sang 'Fight For This Love'," the singer recalled in her memoir, Cheryl: My Story, after she met the royals at the Queen's milestone event.

© Getty There was no clubbing involved for the future Queen's hen do

"She even learnt the dance routine and was step-perfect by all accounts, as her sister Pippa and brother James also came over and told me all about it," Cheryl continued.

Inside Pippa Middleton's chic skiing bachelorette holiday

It's no secret that the Princess of Wales's sister Pippa is incredibly sporty, so a fitness-inspired hen do proved perfect for the bride-to-be.

Princess Kate's younger sister reportedly flocked to the French Alps for a skiing mini break in Meribel ahead of her wedding to hedge fund manager, James Matthews.

© Getty Ski enthusiast Pippa had a skiing holiday in the luxury resort of Meribel, France

The location was suitably private for the bride and her sister, and worlds away from their former London club nights at Mahiki.

READ: Princess Kate's lacy bodycon while partying with sister Pippa was so unexpected

At the time, The Sun reported that Pippa, Kate, and select close friends stayed in an exclusive catered chalet. The chalet's owners were keen to look after the Princess and her sister, gifting the bridal party Swatch watches, Ugg slippers, leather-bound notebooks and bespoke fragrances.

© Getty Pippa Middleton and her bridesmaid Princess Kate leaving her wedding ceremony

"It was a very small, private party and they had an amazing time," a friend of the bride-to-be told the publication.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

A month later, it was reported that Pippa celebrated another hen do - but this time without her sister Kate. Avant-garde chef Heston Blumenthal whipped up a spellbinding four-course meal for Pippa and her friends, who reportedly spent the day sipping free-flowing Champagne and indulging at a spa in London.