Real-life confessions: What would you do if you didn't like your engagement ring? Is honesty the best policy?

When your other half goes down on one knee or unexpectedly whips out a ring box it's a huge romantic gesture – but what happens if you don't like your engagement ring?

While some celebrities like Victoria Beckham have a catalogue of engagement rings and others like Meghan Markle have upgraded their bling over time, is keeping the ring that you were proposed to with really that important?

WATCH: How the public reacted when we asked 'What would you do if you didn't like your engagement ring?'

We've teamed up with The Wedding Documentary Company to take to the streets to ask real people what they would do if their partner proposed with a ring they didn't like – and the honest answers are amazing.

One even admitted: "Maybe we wouldn't even get married because they obviously don't know me very well!"

The conclusion was very much that people should be doing their research before jumping in and buying a ring.

How to gauge your partner's style before buying an engagement ring

1. Check the existing jewellery they wear – is it gold, silver, vintage, modern? This will give you a general direction to go in

2. Think about how they would describe their own fashion sense – if they are quirky or more minimalist for example this could help you with your choices

Do your research before buying a ring

3. Pay attention to what they say – they could be giving hints!

4. Stalk their Pinterest boards – there could already be a whole moodboard dedicated to the ring

5. As well as style, don't forget to check the size! Use a piece of string to mark the size of one of their existing rings

