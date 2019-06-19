22 hen party ideas in London - from Magic Mike Live to a cocktail masterclass For every type of hen party

Whatever type of hen party you want, there's something for every bride-to-be in London. From relaxing spa days and girly dance classes to boozy bottomless brunching and sporty activities, you can do it all and then some. Get inspiration with our round up of just 22 hen weekend ideas in the capital…

1. Bottomless brunch

Bottomless brunch has taken over the capital, and it's a fun way to get the hen party started. Take your pick from themed brunches such as the Spice Girls, Beyoncé and Hip Hop Brunches that have popped up around the city, or head somewhere like Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings for a boozy brunch in an Instagram-worthy setting.

2. Magic Mike Live

Magic Mike Live was made for hen parties! Currently showing at the Hippodrome Casino, it's a must-book for a fun-filled night out. Better still, when you book tickets for a group of ten or more for a hen party, the bride-to-be goes free. See more at magicmikelondon.com.

3. Karaoke

A hen party favourite, and for good reason, who doesn't love a bit of karaoke? Lucky Voice has outposts in Holborn, Soho and Islington, with a free round of shots when you book a hen party, while Karaoke EPOC is a quirky alternative to chain bars and has been called one of Soho's best kept secrets.

4. Gin masterclass

If your bride-to-be loves nothing more than a G&T, she won't be disappointed with the gin experiences on offer in London. Head to west London for a trip to The Distillery, the home of Portobello Road Gin, or book a visit to the City of London distillery, where you can try experiences including a gin tasting, gin competition, or even the gin lab experience, where you can design and distill your very own bottle of gin.

5. Dinner with a view

Make the most of your destination by treating the bride-to-be to a special dinner at one of London's iconic landmarks like The Shard, Sky Garden or Heron Tower. Not only are there some fabulous restaurants to choose from, such as Sushi Samba or Shangri-La, but you'll get to take in amazing panoramic views across the city while you eat.

6. Flight Club Darts

Get some friendly team rivalry underway at Flight Club, an interactive social darts bar that puts a modern spin on the sport with multiplayer games and instant scoring, not to mention a great selection of food and drinks. You can even book in for a Brunch Social on weekends with prosecco, pizzas and a game of darts, from £30 per person.

7. Cocktail masterclass

Learn some expert mixology skills and get a taste of your creations at a cocktail masterclass, available at many of the city's popular pubs and bars. Dirty Martini, Tiger Tiger, and Be At One are just three chains offering hen party cocktail classes, with your very own bartender to show you the ropes.

8. Ballie Ballerson

Take a trip down memory lane with a night out at Ballie Ballerson, London's only adult ball pit bar, with two ball pits and a bar serving unique cocktails based on retro sweets. Book one of the VIP packages and you'll get use of an exclusive ball pit, table service, and a booth in the VIP area. See ballieballerson.com for more details.

9. Spa day

Indulge in some pre-wedding pampering with a hen party spa day. Many London hotels have luxury spas where you can relax with your fellow hens, and treat the bride-to-be to a luxurious beauty treatment or massage ahead of her wedding.

10. Rooftop drinks

If the weather permits, you can't go wrong with drinks at one of the city's many rooftop bars. Head to Madison at St Paul's Cathedral for amazing city views, or try our pick of 12 of the best rooftop bars in London from Pergola to Bar Elba.

11. Theatre

Culture vultures will love the excuse to catch a West End show with their hens. There are so many amazing shows to choose from, but we reckon Mamma Mia will get everyone into the party spirit, and help to build even more excitement for the wedding.

12. Afternoon tea

Catch up and get excited for the big day over afternoon tea at one of the many hotels and restaurants across London – the only challenge will be narrowing it down to just one. Take your pick from themes including a Mad Hatter's Tea Party at The Sanderson or a fashion-themed afternoon tea at The Berkeley, or roll your sightseeing and sandwich consumption into one with a tour around London on B. Bakery's afternoon tea bus tour.

13. Junkyard Golf Club

Who doesn't love a bit of crazy golf? Unleash your competitive side at Junkyard Golf Club, with four separate nine-hole crazy golf courses utilising everything from old bathtubs to fairground rides. There are several different group packages to choose from, so you can take your pick of the courses, cocktails and food you all want during your visit. Head to junkyardgolfclub.co.uk/london to plan your visit.

14. Drink, Shop & Do

Crafty brides and their friends will love an afternoon at Drink, Shop & Do in north London. For £48 per person you'll get either afternoon tea or bottomless brunch, as long as your choice of activity such as making your very own personalised hen party sashes, flower headbands, or playing hen party games. Get all the details at drinkshopdo.co.uk.

15. Dance class

Channel your inner Beyoncé or pop diva at a dance class, such as Seen on Screen's hen party packages. You could learn a routine choreographed especially for you to perform at the big day, or even create your very own music video, with the workshop filmed and edited to showcase your moves. See seenonscreen.dance for more details.

16. Escape Room

Help break the ice between any hens who don't know each other with a challenging hour in an escape room. MISSION: BREAKOUT – LONDON is located in the ghost tube station in Camden, with two different games rooms and 60 minutes to solve the puzzles to escape. Or take Harry Potter fans to Enigma Quests in Moorgate, where one of the rooms takes inspiration from the boy who lived, with a mission to find clues and solve puzzles in order to graduate from a school of witchcraft and wizardry.

17. Boat trip down the Thames

Give the bride a hen night to remember with a boat cruise down the Thames. You can take in landmarks including the London Eye, St Paul's Cathedral, Canary Wharf and the O2 Arena with a trip on Thames Hen Party Cruise, where you can dance the night away with all your closest friends. See more at thamescruises.com.

18. The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience

Probably the original escape room experience, you can now bring the hit TV show to life with your very own visit to The Crystal Maze. So much fun for hen parties, you and your friends will navigate your way through four different adventure zones to collect crystals and culminates with time in the infamous Crystal Dome. Plan your visit at the-crystal-maze.com.

19. Paddleboarding

Take to the water and try your hand at stand up paddleboarding, a fun alternative to the typical hen party activities. Active 360 Paddleboarding hosts lessons at Kew Bridge, Paddington Basin and Richmond. Get all the details at active360.co.uk.

20. Silent Disco Tour

Dance your way around the city with a fun silent disco hen party walking tour. Expect party tunes with live commentary via headphones as you strut, shimmy and boogie around London's West End. Available to book on DesignMyNight.

21. Quidditch Games

Every Potterhead bride-to-be will love the chance to play a game of hen party Quidditch, with fancy dress welcome – and encouraged. Plan your activity with GoHen, a minimum of ten hens are required.

22. Street Food

Foodies can't go wrong with an outing to one of the many street food markets and venues around London. From a culinary tour of Borough Market to tasty food and cocktails at Street Feast, it's a great option for groups as an alternative to a sit-down meal.

