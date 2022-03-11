The dos and don'ts of wedding skincare – and what NOT to do with a breakout

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You want your skin to be blemish-free and glowing every day of your life, but more so than ever on your wedding day when you'll forever cherish the pictures.

MORE: When should you get your eyebrows done before your wedding day? We asked the experts to find out

With the dress, the shoes, the flowers and so much more to organise when it comes to your bridal look, beauty prep can take a backseat. But it turns out you should start prepping your skin up to six months ahead of your big day – that's a lot of forward-planning!

Weddingsonline.ie partnered with Dr Anny Choudhry, Aesthetics Physician at Aventus Clinic, to take a look at the dos and don’ts of wedding skincare. From whether you should get that last-minute tan top-up to tackling blemishes, you'll want to take note of these top tips…

Do:

1. Practice makes perfect: stick to your skincare regime. Skin loves consistency!

2. Start retinol about six months before your big day: If you're new to retinol, start a light non-prescription preferably serum retinol every other night.

3. Speak to a professional: a skin consult can help you focus on your skincare needs and plan your time to see how you can tackle them.

Dr Anny Choudhry suggests keeping your skincare routine consistent before your wedding day

Don't:

1. Change your skincare routine six months in.

2. Try harsh new products before your big day, especially in the last two months. This is vital as drastic changes can cause breakouts, redness and dryness.

3. Wear heavy make-up and thick SPFs in the last month. Give your skin room to breathe; debris and micro-pigments can really build up on the skin and make it look dull and dry.

SEE: Royal wedding makeup tricks: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and more

RELATED: Why Kate Middleton's royal wedding beauty look was groundbreaking

"Your wedding day is one of the most important days in your life, and you want your skin to look immaculate. Starting a regular skincare routine is vital from about six months before your big day, if you don't already have one," Dr Choudhry added.

What's the best wedding skincare for my skin type?

Everyone is different when it comes to keeping their skin healthy, and that means it's important to choose the right products for you. Dr Choudhry said: "For oily skin and combination skin, niacinamide-based serums really help regulate oil production and calm the skin preparing it for bridal make-up."

Paula's Choice niacinamide treatment, £47, Cult Beauty

Pixi collagen and retinol serum, £26, Cult Beauty

"For dry skin, licochalcone-based moisturisers can help soothe and calm the skin. It's also anti-acne to help prep your skin for wedding-day make-up," she continued.

Eucerin Atocontrol lotion, £12, Look Fantastic

It is also worth planning your wedding makeup around your skin type. Dr Choudhry advised brides take full advantage of makeup trials, explaining: "With make-up, do at least two make-up trials to make sure the products sit well on your skin. For all skin types, I would recommend a hydrating under-eye concealer. For dry-skin types and acne-prone skin, avoid foundations and concealer with talc. This can cause the skin to look cakey and dry."

MORE: The dos and don'ts of your wedding day tan

SHOP: 17 best bridal hair accessories to elevate your wedding outfit: From vintage to boho

By Terry hyaluronic concealer, was £36 now £28.80, Look Fantastic

NARS concealer, was £24 now £20.40, Look Fantastic

How can I get rid of blemishes on my wedding day?

Ultimately, you can't totally get rid of pesky blemishes but you should leave them totally alone (easier said than done, I know!) and use clever products to hide them.

So what does the expert advise? Dr Choudhry said: "Firstly don't panic - stress can make it worse! Also, do not touch, poke or pick it. This can cause it to look worse or even cause it to burst! An oozing lesion is impossible to cover with make-up. Use a deep salicylic acid face mask to contain it and then cover using a highly pigmented concealer."

The Ordinary salicylic acid mask, £10.30, Look Fantastic

What beauty treatments can I have done ahead of my wedding day?

Skincare and makeup can go a long way in making you look and feel your best, but there's no reason you shouldn't get a helping hand with aesthetic treatments if you want to

Dr Choudhry said some of the most commonly sought-after treatments are skin peels and tear trough fillers to eliminate tired eyes and give you brighter skin. Her recommendations? A light BHA peel twice a week.

MORE: Stop what you're doing: Amazon is selling cult favourite Nip + Fab Bronzing Booster for £14

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.