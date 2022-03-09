Lucy Mecklenburgh stuns in plunging bridesmaid gown at family wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lucy Mecklenburgh, 30, looked simply stunning in a throwback family wedding photo. The former TOWIE star was one of many celebrities who paid a sweet tribute to her loved ones on International Women's Day.

Posing for a photo alongside her two sisters Christie and Lydia, Lucy donned a dark blue bridesmaid dress with a pale blue striped print, a plunging neckline and ruched shoulders. She wore her short hair in glamorous curls in a half-up style, which perfectly highlighted her sparkling earrings.

If you want to get your hands on a similar style (whether you're part of a bridal party or not!) then we've tracked down a cute silky maxi from Oasis that would look just as beautiful paired with sandals in summer as it would dressed up with heels.

Meanwhile, the bride wowed in a classic white V-neck gown with sheer panels, finishing her bridal outfit with a pearl headband. Gorgeous!

Lucy shared a throwback photo from her sister's wedding day

Lucy also added another snap of the siblings taken during their childhood. It showed the trio standing in age and height order wearing matching purple outfits.

The TV star – who is expecting her second child with Ryan Thomas – accompanied the pictures with the caption: "Happy International Women’s Day!

Blue silk dress, was £105 now £68.50, Oasis

"Swipe right to see those retro hairstyles! I like to surround myself with strong women and having my sisters in my life means everything to me. Christie lives in Singapore, so we have to FaceTime all the time, Lydia works with me directly and I love our relationship so much!"

She went on to promote a competition in collaboration with Remington and Very, offering her fans a spa weekend with a three-course evening meal, a Remington haircare bundle and £100 spending money.

The TOWIE star got engaged in Italy

Lucy is also planning her own wedding, after postponing the event to focus on raising her son Roman, born in 2020, and soon-to-be daughter, due in late spring.

Lucy and Ryan got engaged in Italy, back in 2019, with Lucy sharing a stunning shot of the couple celebrating at dinner after the sweet proposal. Dressed in a black lace dress while her new fiance wore a white shirt and cream trousers, she simply captioned it: "I said YES." She was given a stunning engagement ring featuring a sparkling yellow diamond in the centre with white diamonds on either side.

