David Beckham shows off his suit for Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz and WOW

David Beckham is all ready for his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to fiancé Nicola Peltz.

The father-of-four, who is currently in Miami, recently went suit shopping alongside his own dad David and his father-in-law Anthony Adams.

The 46-year-old showed a picture of himself alongside Brooklyn's two grandfathers – and they looked incredibly dapper.

"Creating special memories. Wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted," he captioned the shot, whilst mentioning his wife Victoria's account and that of her mum's, Jackie Adams.

David alongside his father David and father-in-law Anthony

In the picture, the three gentlemen can be seen wearing identical black suits, with David opting for a dark blue tie and light blue shirt, and both Anthony and David opting for black bow ties and white shirts.

Friends and fans went wild for the sneak peek, with Victoria's hairdresser Ken Paves commenting: "Sharp dressed men."

Another simply labelled them "dapper", whilst a third called David "the sexiest man alive".

The family recently united to attend David's dad's wedding

The exact date for Brooklyn's wedding has not been released, but many reports have indicated that it will take place in April at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple have opened up about the big day in the past few months, with them recently revealing to Vogue that it will be Jewish wedding and Brooklyn will wear a yarmulke.

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun. It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke," Brooklyn said.

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola.

Explaining their wedding weekend in further detail, Nicola continued: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party. "And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

Over the weekend, Nicola also revealed that her beloved grandmother will take on the role of maid of honour.