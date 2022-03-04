David Beckham shares incredible wedding photo with son Brooklyn Brooklyn was four months old when his parents got married

Friday was a big occasion in the Beckham household – it marked David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn's 23rd birthday.

To celebrate, former footballer David took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos of the model and photographer from his childhood. As well as several of the tot cuddling up to his mother and riding on his dad's shoulders, there was also one picture taken on David and Victoria's wedding day back in 1999.

Dressed in a white suit with a cream silk cravat and white shoes, David grinned as he crouched to the floor and held hands with his son, who was almost four months old at the time and unsteady on his feet. Brooklyn, who acted as the ring bearer at his parents' wedding, was dressed in a similar white outfit including an adorable shirt and lace-up shoes.

David and Victoria Beckham announced their engagement in January 1998, after the star presented the fashion designer with a sparkling diamond ring. The couple welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn, in March 1999.

The former footballer shared a wedding throwback to mark Brooklyn's birthday

They got married on 4 July 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland following a two-year relationship. Both VB and David had an outfit change during their nuptials – Victoria started by wearing a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt to match her husband's chic suit, and she accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara and crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David.

For their reception, they both changed into their now iconic purple outfits; the fashion designer rocked a vibrant one-shoulder dress with floral applique, while David wore a blazer and trousers in the same bold hue.

David and Victoria Beckham wearing their first wedding outfits

The Beckham family are likely looking forward to a busy few months ahead, as Brooklyn's wedding to his fiancee Nicola Peltz is due to take place this year.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020, spoke of their wedding in detail for the first time as they cooked a delicious Valentine's Day meal with Vogue magazine. Speaking of their Jewish ceremony and wedding outfits, Brooklyn said: "Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun. It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels.

Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke," he revealed.

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola.

She continued: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

