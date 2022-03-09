Brooklyn Beckham comes under fire for controversial Women's Day post The 23-year-old is preparing to marry

Brooklyn Beckham is counting down the days until his wedding to Nicola Peltz with his Instagram feed filled with declarations of love for his future wife.

But his latest post has proved a little controversial amongst his fans.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham hints at baby news

In honour of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Brooklyn again shared a photo of Nicola with the caption: "Happy international women's day x You inspire me every single day and I couldn't imagine a life without you.

"You are my absolute angel and soulmate and I couldn't imagine you not being by my side x you are the most talented, sweetest, kindest most gorgeous person I know. love you so much xx."

Brooklyn's post divided his fans

Nicole, 27, was among the first to react, writing in reply, "I more than love you." But not everyone was impressed.

"Your mom first, man… girlfriend can change, but never your mom… anyway, wish you a long life together." A second also called out the perceived snub. "In first places should be your mama and sister…"

Brooklyn with his mother, Victoria Beckham

A third echoed: "You should also thank the woman who brought you into this world she is just amazing and inspiring xx." And a fourth stated: "Bro what about your mother? A mother is the most permanent member in anyone's lives!!!"

Brooklyn, 23, is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham's children; his siblings are Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and 10-year-old sister Harper. He popped the question to American actress Nicola in July 2020 and the couple are now preparing to say 'I do'.

While the couple haven't confirmed when their Jewish wedding is due to take place, many reports have indicated that it will happen in the Spring at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

David and Victoria share four children together

The couple recently opened up about their big day in a Valentine's Day video filmed for Vogue magazine, who are thought to be covering the nuptials.

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun," Brooklyn said in the video. "It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke."

Brooklyn and Nicola will marry in a Jewish wedding ceremony

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola. "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

