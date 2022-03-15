Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie rocks princess wedding dress in beachside photos

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd has confirmed she has married her partner Austen Rydell in a series of beachside wedding photos.

MORE: Jenson Button's model wife Brittny's three jaw-dropping wedding dresses were nothing alike

The 29-year-old actress and her fiance tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend, and she shared the first pictures of their special day on Instagram. The photos show the Scream Queens star looking like a real-life princess in a tulle Rodarte gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and an embellished skirt as she shared a kiss with her new husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

She wore her hair half plaited while the rest fell past her shoulders, and finished off her look with shoes similar to ones her mother used to wear, according to Vogue. It was a sweet tribute to keep Carrie close to her heart since Carrie sadly passed away in 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest while on board a flight from London to LA.

READ: David Beckham shows off his suit for Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz and WOW

RELATED: How to do your own bridesmaid makeup: Tips & DIY tricks from a MUA

Austen, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and a bow tie as he smiled for pictures underneath a feathered awning against the backdrop of the sea – how picturesque.

Billie and Austen had a beautiful beachside wedding in Cabo San Lucas

Billie simply captioned the photos with their wedding date, 12 March 2022, and it wasn't long before her followers praised her outfit.

Actress Jessica Barden commented: "This dress is beautiful! You are beautiful," while another added: "Beauuuuutiful bride." A third remarked: "Awwww congrats girl! You look so beautiful!"

Speaking of designing her wedding dress, Billie told Vogue it didn't take long to decide what she wanted – but her original dress was green. "The first dress they brought out for me to try on turned out to be exactly what I wanted," she said. "Every gal's dream!"

Billie paid tribute to her mum Carrie Fisher with her wedding shoes

The dress was created in a classic bridal white, and was designed with the ocean setting in mind. She added: "We decided to make the under layer of the dress out of sequins. The under layer of my personality is also made of sequins so it just felt right."

Billie also wore an Oscar de la Renta Friday Floral-themed rehearsal dinner, and a second Rodarte outfit for the wedding after-party, which included a plunging neckline and bead fringing.

Billie had an intimate guest list which included her American Horror Story co-star, Leslie Grossman. She opened up about the couple's wedding on her Instagram Story, describing it as "the most fun."

Austen proposed in June of 2020 with a diamond that was originally from Billie's mother Carrie's engagement ring from Brian. He had the gem re-set, and Billie reportedly said, "Duh!" in response to his proposal.

MORE: Prince William's proposal fears with Kate Middleton led to untraditional engagement

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.