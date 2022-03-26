Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enlist family help with major wedding conundrum The couple are set to tie the knot very soon

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are counting down the days to their wedding and on Friday Nicola shared the one task that they still needed to tick off – the seating plan!

The actress shared a picture of her father, Nelson Peltz, poised with pen and paper in hand ready to assist his daughter on the major decisions about where to sit people for their big day. She captioned the sweet snap: "Doing wedding tables [loved up emoji and pink heart emoji]."

While many people find the task of deciding who sits where a difficult one due to family dynamics or people who don't know each other, Nicola's father seemed to be rather relaxed about the mission ahead, sitting with a big smile on his face.

Nicola Peltz and her father got stuck into wedding planning

The rest of the family has been keen to help with the planning too and will be heavily involved on the day. Earlier this month, Nicola revealed that her own grandmother will be her maid of honour. "My Naunni is my maid of honor," she confirmed with a picture of her smelling a giant pink rose gifted by Nicola.

Nicola's grandmother will be maid of honour

It's an exciting time for the couple who are due to get married "soon". While they haven't confirmed when their wedding is due to take place, many reports have indicated that it will happen in the Spring at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola's father bought the sprawling estate – known as Montsorrel – for $103million (£76million) in 2015. It spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views that would be the ideal backdrop for an outdoor wedding ceremony.

The couple are tying the knot soon

Brooklyn told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola planned to tie the knot in 2022. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

