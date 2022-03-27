Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill comment on partners' jealousy amid 'very close' relationship The Dancing on Ice stars have sparked romance rumours in the past

As well as cheering on their favourite celebrity contestants, Dancing on Ice fans are always delighted to see Olympic champions Jayne Torvill, 64, and Christopher Dean, 63, take to the ice to perform.

Their long-lasting professional partnership and friendship has long raised questions about their romantic connection, despite the fact that Jayne has been married to Phil Christensen since 1990, and Christopher was married twice in the past and has been in a relationship with DOI coach Karen Barber since 2011.

This comes as no surprise since the pair have previously admitted that they are "very close", even sharing kisses, which has actually caused issues with their partners over the years.

Christopher told the Financial Times back in 2007 they have "a very long relationship," and when asked to clarify if it was romantic, he replied: "As much as you can for over 30 years. We’re very good friends."

The Olympic skaters sparked romance rumours

"We’re very close," Jayne added, before admitting that they sometimes kiss, but Christopher explained: "Never with tongues."

However, Jayne previously suggested they only shared one kiss when they were younger. During a Radio Times interview, she admitted: "We did actually kiss once – before we were a skating couple. We were in the back of the bus going to a league match, and it just happened. It was a one-off. We never talked about it afterwards. We laugh about it now."

Christopher with his first wife Isabelle

At the time of the FT chat, Christopher was married to his second wife, Jill Trenary, with whom he shares sons Jack and Sam, while Jayne shares a son with her husband Phil. However, the professional skater admitted that his first wife Isabelle Duchesnay was jealous of his bond with Jayne.

"Someone who doesn’t understand [our relationship] could be jealous," Jayne continued. After their divorce, Isabelle reportedly said: "I felt that he had two women in his life. Because his work was more important, that automatically made Jayne more important because she was his work."

Jayne Torvill shares two children with her husband Phil Christensen

Christopher married French-Canadian World Ice Dance Champion Isabelle in Montreal, Canada in 1991, and she looked beautiful in a traditional long-sleeved wedding dress. The couple divorced after two years of marriage. In 1994 the skater married Jill Trenary who was pictured in an off-the-shoulder gown with a full skirt. They parted ways in 2010 after welcoming their two children.

Despite denying romance rumours with Karen in December 2010, Christopher was pictured kissing the star outside a London restaurant in January 2011. Karen was previously married to skating coach Stephen Pickavance and the couple are parents to two daughters, Emma and Laura.

